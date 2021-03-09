Tim Burgess waited 8 years to settle a score with Piers Morgan and it’s simply epic

Celebrity

Of all the consequences of Piers Morgan’s departure from Good Morning Britain following his controversial comments about Meghan Markle, this is not exactly the most important but it might be one of the most satisfying.

It’s Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, taking the opportunity to settle a little score with the (now former) Good Morning Britain presenter, and a Piers Morgan tweet dating all the way back to 2013.

Wow @Tim_Burgess – 56k tweets for 68k followers.. no wonder you can't sell a bus ticket these days! Night, buddy. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 9, 2013

In case you’re wondering, the pair came to blows (on Twitter) ahead of a Premier League match between Burgess’s Manchester United and Morgan’s beloved Arsenal.

Morgan told Burgess to ‘get a haircut’ with the Charlatans singer responding: “Wow! I’m getting styling tips from a chubby David Cameron lookalike. Thanks, but no thanks.”

But if Morgan thought he had the last word he was wrong, because it turns out Burgess was playing the long game. The very long game.

Night buddy x https://t.co/F5vukKnhX0 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) March 9, 2021

Owned.

