This prank message request for Nigel Farage is childish but very funny

John Plunkett. Updated April 14th, 2021

Here’s Nigel Farage doing his ‘pay me and I’ll send you a message’ thing on Cameo.

And this one’s got a twist.

He surely would have seen it coming. Wouldn’t he?

Reminded us of this, from a little while back.

Although, as @barneyfarmer pointed out …

Source Twitter @balconyshirts

