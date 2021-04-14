This prank message request for Nigel Farage is childish but very funny
Here’s Nigel Farage doing his ‘pay me and I’ll send you a message’ thing on Cameo.
And this one’s got a twist.
Morning. pic.twitter.com/xlx8WGZzQ9
— Balcony Shirts (@balconyshirts) April 14, 2021
He surely would have seen it coming. Wouldn’t he?
Hugh Janus is a massive Farage fan it turns out https://t.co/yTNOPHKVmI
— Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) April 14, 2021
— Raequorn (@daxbraff) April 14, 2021
Nigel! Help! Mike Hunt is missing….
— Mark (@MarkMobile68) April 14, 2021
Reminded us of this, from a little while back.
Although, as @barneyfarmer pointed out …
Obviously when Bart does this it costs him – or more accurately his parents – the price of a local call, furthermore that money does not go straight into Moe’s pocket. https://t.co/ADyaHk8bD5
— barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) April 14, 2021
Source Twitter @balconyshirts
