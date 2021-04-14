This prank message request for Nigel Farage is childish but very funny

Videos

Here’s Nigel Farage doing his ‘pay me and I’ll send you a message’ thing on Cameo.

And this one’s got a twist.

He surely would have seen it coming. Wouldn’t he?

Hugh Janus is a massive Farage fan it turns out https://t.co/yTNOPHKVmI — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) April 14, 2021

Nigel! Help! Mike Hunt is missing…. — Mark (@MarkMobile68) April 14, 2021

Reminded us of this, from a little while back.

Although, as @barneyfarmer pointed out …

Obviously when Bart does this it costs him – or more accurately his parents – the price of a local call, furthermore that money does not go straight into Moe’s pocket. https://t.co/ADyaHk8bD5 — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) April 14, 2021

