An NHS doctor trolled by Laurence Fox just had the perfect last word and it’s glorious

You might remember last week, when Laurence Fox still harboured hopes of hanging onto to his deposit in the London mayoral elections, that the ‘Waitrose Tommy Robinson’ thought it was a good idea to start trolling the NHS.

Specifically, NHS psychiatrist Dr Benjamin Janaway who described Fox as ‘literally the 1%’ (1.9%, as it turned out, so not far off).

It got spotted by Fox who said this.

It prompted lots of responses as you might imagine, which didn’t go unnoticed by Dr Janaway himself.

Kinda think things backfired on Lozza there. — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) May 4, 2021

To which Fox couldn’t resist another response, obviously.

And we only mention it because Dr Janaway has been on Twitter again after Fox’s disastrous showing in the London mayoral vote, losing his £10,000 deposit.

And it’s simply perfect.

Hey @LozzaFox Dont worry about my salary this year. Sorry about the 10k X — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) May 8, 2021

Mega oof.

