Sadiq Khan joined in trolling Laurence Fox and it won everyone’s vote

As you’ll probably have seen by now, Laurence Fox didn’t do entirely well in the London mayoral elections.

The resting actor – or Waitrose Tommy Robinson, if you prefer – got 47,634 votes, a 1.9% share, so he won’t be seeing his £10,000 deposit again.

It prompted lots of people to share things which did better than Fox’s mayoral campaign.

There are more Pret A Mangers in London than people who voted for Laurence Fox. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 8, 2021

Nadia Almada received more votes to win Big Brother than Laurence Fox got in his mayoral bid. pic.twitter.com/2kQ1x24OSv — Liam-James 🐝 (@Liam_James_) May 8, 2021

Second fact of the day:

More people were suspected of being ‘H’ than voted for Laurence Fox.#Lineofduty — Dot Cottan’s Line of Duty (@DCottan) May 9, 2021

But the best one was probably this, for reasons we presumably won’t need to go into.

Billie Piper sold more copies of Because We Want To in its opening week than Laurence Fox got votes for London Mayor — george (@georgegriffiths) May 8, 2021

And it got even better when London mayor (for the second time) Sadiq Khan did this.

It is a great tune tbh. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 9, 2021

The perfect post-script to Fox’s so-called campaign.

