Politics

Sadiq Khan joined in trolling Laurence Fox and it won everyone’s vote

John Plunkett. Updated May 10th, 2021

As you’ll probably have seen by now, Laurence Fox didn’t do entirely well in the London mayoral elections.

The resting actor – or Waitrose Tommy Robinson, if you prefer – got 47,634 votes, a 1.9% share, so he won’t be seeing his £10,000 deposit again.

It prompted lots of people to share things which did better than Fox’s mayoral campaign.

But the best one was probably this, for reasons we presumably won’t need to go into.

And it got even better when London mayor (for the second time) Sadiq Khan did this.

The perfect post-script to Fox’s so-called campaign.

