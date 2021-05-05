‘Waitrose Tommy Robinson’ is trending and it’s making everyone’s day better

Pics

It’s the London mayoral elections on Thursday – along with a number of other elections up and down the country – and you might have read that Laurence Fox is standing.

You might also read he’s not doing incredibly well in the polls.

Anyway, he’s been trolling the NHS on Twitter and it’s very possibly something to do with this that he’s got a new(ish) nickname and it’s making everyone’s day better.

‘Waitrose Tommy Robinson’ was trending on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Just saw someone describe Laurence Fox as “Waitrose Tommy Robinson” and it’s fucking perfect. — Paul Gold (@PaulGold92) May 4, 2021

Twitter is mostly awful but sometimes you wake up to wonderful things happening on this hellsite pic.twitter.com/RxOqDISMwb — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 5, 2021

The description of Laurence Fox as "Waitrose Tommy Robinson" is so poetic it should be made Laureate — Guy Dorrell💙 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇭🇷 (@GuyDorrellEsq) May 5, 2021

Just seen Lozza Fox referred to as the Waitrose Tommy Robinson pic.twitter.com/5mUR4VdLfc — Al Fresco (@superpaddiepads) May 5, 2021

Props to whoever came up with "the Waitrose Tommy Robinson" for Lawrence Fox. — Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) May 5, 2021

Laurence Fox being described as a Waitrose Tommy Robinson is perhaps one of the most poetic offerings I’ve ever seen on social media! #LondonMayor #laurencefox #lozzaFox #WaitroseTommyRobinson pic.twitter.com/4pB3C2IzIO — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewEQuinn) May 5, 2021

"Waitrose Tommy Robinson" is up there with "pound-shop Enoch Powell" as perfect political descriptors. (Laurence Fox and Nigel Farage, obv) — KJ Charles (@kj_charles) May 5, 2021

Whoever first described Laurence Fox as the ‘Waitrose Tommy Robinson’ – please take a bow … as that’s magnificent. pic.twitter.com/2wAsMemdMk — Ben Cogan (@BeCoMeCast) May 5, 2021

I just saw @LozzaFox referred to as ‘The Waitrose Tommy Robinson’ – I’d be lying if I didn’t say it made me laugh — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) May 3, 2021

READ MORE

Laurence Fox trolled the NHS and his magnificent self-own earned a standing ovation

Source Twitter Image Pixabay