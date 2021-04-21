News

Boris Johnson’s £2.6m briefing room is over after a month – 11 perfect takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 21st, 2021

On the incredibly news-heavy day that was Tuesday, you could be forgiven for having failed to notice developments around Boris Johnson’s communications set-up at Downing Street.

The expensive briefing room had only come into use four weeks ago.

MPs were unimpressed.

Journalists were unsurprised.

And Twitter pisstakers were uninhibited. Feast your eyes on these.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

In conclusion –

Source Steven Swinford Image Screengrab

