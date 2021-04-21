Boris Johnson’s £2.6m briefing room is over after a month – 11 perfect takedowns

News

On the incredibly news-heavy day that was Tuesday, you could be forgiven for having failed to notice developments around Boris Johnson’s communications set-up at Downing Street.

Breaking: Boris Johnson has axed plans for televised White House-style press conferences Allegra Stratton, his press secretary, will become his spokeswoman for COP26 The £2.6m No 9 briefing room will instead be used by the PM, ministers and officials — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) April 20, 2021

The expensive briefing room had only come into use four weeks ago.

MPs were unimpressed.

£2.6m wasted on a briefing room for a press secretary who will never use it. In a country where record numbers are using food banks. This is truly the most reckless, wasteful and self-interested government I’ve ever witnessed. https://t.co/82tEeKOiLy — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 20, 2021

I hope next time he just pops to IKEA when he has one of his little Ideas. Get a hobby flower arranging or Upcycling furniture for god sake and stop asking us to pay for your expensive fads of unusable or none existant press rooms and flowery bridges. https://t.co/6wh9SOm1Yn — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) April 20, 2021

Journalists were unsurprised.

WHO COULD HAVE FORESEEN THIS? https://t.co/HRS16DRHlI — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) April 20, 2021

We've been waiting for Boris Johnson to axe White House-style briefings ever since they were announced. Anybody who has been at a lobby briefing could see they were a high risk strategy for Govt. They might think they control the message, but there's also nowhere to hide. https://t.co/qSjXScMs5i — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) April 20, 2021

And Twitter pisstakers were uninhibited. Feast your eyes on these.

1.

I've just remembered I don't like being asked questions.

Still, wasting £2.6m on a briefing room we don't want will never be noticed alongside the billions we've given our mates over the last year. https://t.co/BhrLbTZ5a5 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 20, 2021

2.

Hahahaha. Fuck me. Is there anything that illustrates his entitled adolescent posho persona better than demanding a £2.6m briefing room, only to get bored with it two weeks later. https://t.co/n52gmPfQO9 — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) April 20, 2021

3.

This is actually a fucking joke, £2.6 million for fuck all https://t.co/rrkUlZcL4o — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) April 20, 2021

4.

Wait… £2.6 million?! Who built it, Seaborne Freight?

It looks like they spent £80 in Maplin insolvency stock, and £12 in flags R us. pic.twitter.com/dqtR8icFPl — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) April 20, 2021

5.

I hope they remember to remove all the Russian recording equipment before they use it for private government discussions. https://t.co/0ThQ3Ol4dt — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) April 20, 2021

6.

7.

Soz if I’ve got this wrong but did Boris just spend £2.6 million on a room for his hoover pic.twitter.com/vpPHb4M8rp — Alice Jones (@alicevjones) April 20, 2021

8.

The 1996 TARDIS console room probably cost the same, and got more screentime. https://t.co/KHIeQd66lD — Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) April 20, 2021

9.

So what did I say? Don’t piss away £2.6m of taxpayers money on a vanity project press briefing room. And what did you do? Pissed away £2.6m of taxpayers money on a vanity project press briefing room. pic.twitter.com/mRkyx1tZeq — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) April 20, 2021

10.

People need to find ways to spend money you know – Charles Moore calls it the wealth trap. The thing is it shouldn't really be our money… https://t.co/If4rEVXs4q — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) April 20, 2021

11.

It was a very brief briefing room. — Fr Ian Maher SCP🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺💙🐝#RejoinEU (@IanMaher7) April 20, 2021

In conclusion –

