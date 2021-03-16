News

Downing Street’s £2.6 million briefing room got panned – 17 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 16th, 2021

With the outraged cries over Carrie Symonds’ expensive redocoration of the flat she shares with Boris Johnson in Downing Street still echoing in the distance, another row has broken out.

This one is over the creation of a Number 10 briefing room, at a cost of £2.6m.

ITV News had the scoop.

Unless the walls were handpainted using mermaid-hair brushes by David Hockney, it’s a struggle to imagine why it was so expensive. Perhaps the lectern rises slowly through the stage, complete with Number 10 spokesperson, Allegra Stratton, for dramatic effect.

On face value, however, Tweeters were unimpressed – and not afraid to discuss it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

