Ian Hislop’s scathing take on that £2.6m briefing room was a Question Time high spot

Question Time seems a bit sterile, at the moment, with its socially distanced studio guests, and audience participation via video links.

This week, Private Eye’s Ian Hislop made it feel a lot more organic, with this crushing takedown of the government’s new briefing room.

“It’s a metaphor for an entire year of Covid incompetence” Journalist Ian Hislop says it’s “a ridiculous amount of money” to spend £2.6 million on a briefing room while granting NHS workers a 1% pay rise. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/3qcEbhjE63 — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) March 18, 2021

“Two point six million for a couple of microphones. I mean, it’s no wonder Test and Trace cost 37 billion.”

He almost united the virtual room, with the audience breaking into applause.

Iain Hislop getting a lot of applause for his take-down of Boris Johnson's new £2.6 million 'Russian-funded' Downing Street briefing room. Mark Carney says he "missed that story". #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/mKgvzjtnUR — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) March 18, 2021

Conservative Victoria Atkins, however, sat tight-lipped and frosty faced throughout the diatribe.

He pulled apart the concept of the vanity project as though it were one of the briefing room’s cheap-looking seats, and Twitter was here for it.

Always a joy to watch Ian Hislop make politicians look like dorks on #bbcqt — Bazz (@BazzFlashman) March 18, 2021

He’s not wrong! https://t.co/yg52rSpniL — Faye Southall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 rejoiner 3.5% YNWA 🏆 (@FayeEsq) March 19, 2021

Superb from Ian Hislop. As always, he's at his best when he's being absolutely serious. "Literally, it’s a metaphor for an entire year of Covid incompetence." #BBCQT https://t.co/wBADDrUhMN — Gareth McLaughlin (@GMLmusic) March 19, 2021

This was the most pertinent comment of the show this evening. Well said, Mr Hislop! #bbcqt https://t.co/fT8cRt40CY — Lauren McCann (@laurenmccann73) March 18, 2021

He had more to add on the subject of the government funds – to borrow a Johnsonism – spaffed up the wall.

“Never again will we listen to ‘oh no that’s too expensive’ – no it isn’t, you threw £37 billion down the toilet with Test & Trace” 🔥 Ian Hislop on #bbcqtpic.twitter.com/JMliXxhz4z — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 18, 2021

Never mind Oprah and Meghan – imagine the viewing figures for a Hislop and Johnson interview.

Source BBC Question Time Image Screengrab, Nathan Lee