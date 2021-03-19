Ian Hislop’s scathing take on that £2.6m briefing room was a Question Time high spot
Question Time seems a bit sterile, at the moment, with its socially distanced studio guests, and audience participation via video links.
This week, Private Eye’s Ian Hislop made it feel a lot more organic, with this crushing takedown of the government’s new briefing room.
“It’s a metaphor for an entire year of Covid incompetence”
Journalist Ian Hislop says it’s “a ridiculous amount of money” to spend £2.6 million on a briefing room while granting NHS workers a 1% pay rise. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/3qcEbhjE63
— BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) March 18, 2021
“Two point six million for a couple of microphones. I mean, it’s no wonder Test and Trace cost 37 billion.”
He almost united the virtual room, with the audience breaking into applause.
Iain Hislop getting a lot of applause for his take-down of Boris Johnson's new £2.6 million 'Russian-funded' Downing Street briefing room. Mark Carney says he "missed that story". #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/mKgvzjtnUR
— Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) March 18, 2021
Conservative Victoria Atkins, however, sat tight-lipped and frosty faced throughout the diatribe.
He pulled apart the concept of the vanity project as though it were one of the briefing room’s cheap-looking seats, and Twitter was here for it.
Always a joy to watch Ian Hislop make politicians look like dorks on #bbcqt
— Bazz (@BazzFlashman) March 18, 2021
He’s not wrong! https://t.co/yg52rSpniL
— Faye Southall 🏴 rejoiner 3.5% YNWA 🏆 (@FayeEsq) March 19, 2021
Superb from Ian Hislop.
As always, he's at his best when he's being absolutely serious.
"Literally, it’s a metaphor for an entire year of Covid incompetence." #BBCQT https://t.co/wBADDrUhMN
— Gareth McLaughlin (@GMLmusic) March 19, 2021
This was the most pertinent comment of the show this evening. Well said, Mr Hislop! #bbcqt https://t.co/fT8cRt40CY
— Lauren McCann (@laurenmccann73) March 18, 2021
He had more to add on the subject of the government funds – to borrow a Johnsonism – spaffed up the wall.
“Never again will we listen to ‘oh no that’s too expensive’ – no it isn’t, you threw £37 billion down the toilet with Test & Trace” 🔥
Ian Hislop on #bbcqtpic.twitter.com/JMliXxhz4z
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 18, 2021
Never mind Oprah and Meghan – imagine the viewing figures for a Hislop and Johnson interview.
