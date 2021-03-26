Videos

James O’Brien totally skewered the Culture Secretary over the new flag rules

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 26th, 2021

You could be forgiven for wondering whether Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has had a lot of time on his hands and really needs a project to stave off the boredom.

This announcement revealed what’s been on his mind.

With the exception of Northern Ireland, which obviously needs its own flag laws, the countries of the UK will be expected to fly the Union Flag on official buildings every day, rather than on special days, as is currently the case.

The majority of tweets on the decision veered towards mockery.

When James O’Brien addressed the issue, he turned the full force of his sarcasm on the Culture Secretary, and it’s two minutes and twenty-five seconds well spent.

We don’t know if Oliver Dowden heard it, but if he did, we suspect he’ll need a few days off to stop bristling.

These people, however, thoroughly enjoyed the brutal takedown.

And if James ever gets sick of wearing headphones, he could always change careers.

