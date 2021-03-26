James O’Brien totally skewered the Culture Secretary over the new flag rules

Videos

You could be forgiven for wondering whether Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has had a lot of time on his hands and really needs a project to stave off the boredom.

This announcement revealed what’s been on his mind.

People rightly expect the union flag to be flown above UK Government buildings. Now that will happen every day unless another flag is being flown – serving as a proud reminder of our history and the ties that bind us.https://t.co/kA3dJWLh9R — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) March 24, 2021

With the exception of Northern Ireland, which obviously needs its own flag laws, the countries of the UK will be expected to fly the Union Flag on official buildings every day, rather than on special days, as is currently the case.

The majority of tweets on the decision veered towards mockery.

Minister for Culture Wars https://t.co/l5UH4bJc77 — Matt Deegan (@matt) March 24, 2021

I don't think having union flags on all government buildings is enough. I think they should also adorn all the walls with British fish & beef, have a 50ft giant mechanical Queen on every roof, have robins loose on every floor & morris dancers playing bagpipes 24/7 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) March 24, 2021

When James O’Brien addressed the issue, he turned the full force of his sarcasm on the Culture Secretary, and it’s two minutes and twenty-five seconds well spent.

'Obviously flags are crucially important. Culture, media and sport have barely suffered at all, have they?' James O'Brien tears into Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden over his 'odd' focus on Union flags.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/7O8V1D0ygL — LBC (@LBC) March 25, 2021

We don’t know if Oliver Dowden heard it, but if he did, we suspect he’ll need a few days off to stop bristling.

These people, however, thoroughly enjoyed the brutal takedown.

How @mrjamesob does these without at least dropping an 'f' or a 'c' I don't know. https://t.co/8yWqpPC0pA — Graham Dell (@grahamdell) March 25, 2021

Oliver Dowden's priorities Flags

Sports

Films

…. Theatre. https://t.co/aiEhEYPuy1 — Ollie Hand (@OllieHand) March 25, 2021

Couldn't have put it better myself. Flag shaggers, better cover your ears, you won't like it.https://t.co/9L4dBI1Hnb — Keith Nuttall (@KeefNut) March 25, 2021

And if James ever gets sick of wearing headphones, he could always change careers.

I do wish James O'Brien was in the House of Commons. https://t.co/Tq7lQuIL5V — GFMorton (@Bombweed_Novel) March 25, 2021

