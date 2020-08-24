James O’Brien’s takedown of Boris Johnson taking ‘personal charge’ of the schools crisis is perfectly done

You’ll probably have read by now that Boris Johnson is to take ‘personal charge’ of getting children back to school.

The government is keen that children – most of whom have been off since March because of the pandemic – get back behind their desks next month.

And LBC presenter James O’Brien’s takedown of this ‘personal charge’ business – with the help of Private Eye – is perfectly done.

Schooled.

Reminded us of the moment O’Brien did this.

Source @PrivateEyeNews @mrjamesob Images screengrabs