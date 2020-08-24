James O’Brien’s takedown of Boris Johnson taking ‘personal charge’ of the schools crisis is perfectly done

You’ll probably have read by now that Boris Johnson is to take ‘personal charge’ of getting children back to school.

The government is keen that children – most of whom have been off since March because of the pandemic – get back behind their desks next month.

And LBC presenter James O’Brien’s takedown of this ‘personal charge’ business – with the help of Private Eye – is perfectly done.

Schooled.

As Boris Johnson takes charge of getting children back to school, a reminder of some of his other recent personal triumphs. From Eye 1524 in June. pic.twitter.com/5OdgfMt20Y — Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) August 24, 2020

Reminded us of the moment O’Brien did this.

Boris Johnson told PMQs that he never said care homes were to blame for the coronavirus crisis in the homes. So James O'Brien listened back to his words…@mrjamesob | #PMQs pic.twitter.com/Dqz5boltaE — LBC (@LBC) July 8, 2020

Source @PrivateEyeNews @mrjamesob Images screengrabs