News

16 favourite reactions to the government’s latest Union Flag mandate

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 25th, 2021

It looks like the only thing the government loves more than statues is flags.

The PM insisted that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine containers should be marked with a Union Flag, and MPs now ostentatiously display flags in the background during video interviews.

This has invited a certain amount of controversy and scorn. For example, a huge row erupted over Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty laughing at a quip about the size of Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick’s flag.

The government saw the strong reactions, and came to the conclusion that the only way to unite those who are poles apart – flag poles, obviously – is to *checks notes* order government buildings throughout Great Britain to fly the Union Flag every day.

If that doesn’t fix things, we can’t imagine what would.

via Gfycat

Some people thought it was a great idea.

Others – not so much.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke