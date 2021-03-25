16 favourite reactions to the government’s latest Union Flag mandate

News

It looks like the only thing the government loves more than statues is flags.

The PM insisted that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine containers should be marked with a Union Flag, and MPs now ostentatiously display flags in the background during video interviews.

OK guys. The Oxford Vaccine has arrived. pic.twitter.com/nWYKgRtA4l — Neil Scully (@neilscully) November 27, 2020

This has invited a certain amount of controversy and scorn. For example, a huge row erupted over Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty laughing at a quip about the size of Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick’s flag.

Charlie Stayt – "Robert Jenrick, your flag is just a little bit small." 😊#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/QfnyG8RqC1 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 18, 2021

The government saw the strong reactions, and came to the conclusion that the only way to unite those who are poles apart – flag poles, obviously – is to *checks notes* order government buildings throughout Great Britain to fly the Union Flag every day.

All government buildings in England, Wales and Scotland to fly Union flag every day https://t.co/W28VR2RAY8 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 24, 2021

If that doesn’t fix things, we can’t imagine what would.

Some people thought it was a great idea.

Good so they should — SLittle (@SandraLittle66) March 24, 2021

🇬🇧 Having the Union Flag flown on all UK Government buildings is a great reminder of our precious Union! https://t.co/RrOnlLdb04 — Blue Beyond (@blue_beyond_) March 24, 2021

Others – not so much.

It's like watching a country have a mid-life crisis. We left our partner, said we'd be better off, then our new relationship didn't work out so we lie to everyone about how great we're doing and then get a tattoo. https://t.co/rkMc5mkl4P — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) March 24, 2021

I don't think having union flags on all government buildings is enough. I think they should also adorn all the walls with British fish & beef, have a 50ft giant mechanical Queen on every roof, have robins loose on every floor & morris dancers playing bagpipes 24/7 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) March 24, 2021

Hats with Union Jack flags on them to be worn by every UK citizen by July https://t.co/zXRr9AlF8A — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 24, 2021

They are terrible patriots. It should be all buildings full stop. Even sheds. https://t.co/eK9AfQMOrT — Christina Martin (@christinamartin) March 24, 2021

