The Georgia secretary of state’s takedown of Donald Trump’s electoral fraud claims is blistering stuff

You’ll have heard by now that extraordinary phone call in which outgoing president Donald Trump appears to try to pressurise Georgia’s top election official to find the extra votes he needs to defeat Joe Biden in the state.

The Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger’s staff had a press conference to refute Trump’s claims of electoral fraud, and just in case anyone was still in any doubt, they helpfully did this.

And as ripostes go, this one is 10/10.

The board was shared on Twitter by journalist @JustinGrayWSB and also went viral on Reddit where it was posted by jcepiano.

