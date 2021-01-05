The Georgia secretary of state’s takedown of Donald Trump’s electoral fraud claims is blistering stuff

You’ll have heard by now that extraordinary phone call in which outgoing president Donald Trump appears to try to pressurise Georgia’s top election official to find the extra votes he needs to defeat Joe Biden in the state.

The Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger’s staff had a press conference to refute Trump’s claims of electoral fraud, and just in case anyone was still in any doubt, they helpfully did this.

And as ripostes go, this one is 10/10.

The board was shared on Twitter by journalist @JustinGrayWSB and also went viral on Reddit where it was posted by jcepiano.

This is a good sign. It’s also a good sign. — P. D. White (@whitepatrick) January 4, 2021

I did a double-take when I saw this. Yes, other Republican occasionally distance themselves from Trump, demur or differ some, express a measure of disappointment or concern–but how many boldly and clearly and unapologetically refute his lies? What a breath of fresh air! https://t.co/CgreFlUs0U — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 4, 2021

One sign of a liar is if they give too much information or are too specific. Them’s some pretty specific numbers. To make those claims exactly seems they would have some very specific and auditable proof they could have showed in court. — Harry Grapes (@Heart__Is__Home) January 4, 2021

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s comedy ‘fart’ during that extraordinary phone call went viral because, well, listen

Source Reddit u/jcepiano Twitter @JustinGrayWSB