A recording appears to show Trump attempting to commit electoral fraud – 11 votes of no confidence

Donald Trump is going to have a lot of explaining to do after someone leaked recordings of him appearing to ask Georgia’s top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to “find 11,780 votes” – just enough to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Trump mentioned the conversation, though not the content.

Unfortunately for him, Republican, Mr Raffensperger, wasn’t prepared to commit the fraud apparently requested of him by the outgoing president.

This is the crucial part of the damning hour-long recording.

It wouldn’t be the first time he’s made unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud, but that doesn’t make it any less explosive.

Twitter was flooded with reactions, and these were the best we spotted.

Oh, and – in case you were wondering …

Source Washington Post Image Screengrab, Screengrab