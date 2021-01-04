A recording appears to show Trump attempting to commit electoral fraud – 11 votes of no confidence

Donald Trump is going to have a lot of explaining to do after someone leaked recordings of him appearing to ask Georgia’s top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to “find 11,780 votes” – just enough to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Trump mentioned the conversation, though not the content.

I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the “ballots under table” scam, ballot destruction, out of state “voters”, dead voters, and more. He has no clue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

Unfortunately for him, Republican, Mr Raffensperger, wasn’t prepared to commit the fraud apparently requested of him by the outgoing president.

This is the crucial part of the damning hour-long recording.

The audio of Trump demanding the Georgia secretary of state “find” enough votes so his loss to Biden can be overturned needs to be heard to be believed pic.twitter.com/jzjzwhcgDl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2021

It wouldn’t be the first time he’s made unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud, but that doesn’t make it any less explosive.

Twitter was flooded with reactions, and these were the best we spotted.

1.

I’m still surprised that anyone can still be surprised by Donald Trump’s behavior. Oh, he tried to cheat to win the election again? You don’t say. He did something that’s arguably criminal but unambiguously corrupt and despicable? Not our Donald! — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 3, 2021

2.

This is unreal, and also sounds like a Metal Gear codec chat with a drunk uncle https://t.co/jxkRWR6LwK — BURNS (@TheSteveBurnio) January 3, 2021

3.

Hey, fun fact, threatening an elections official with criminal prosecution unless he rigs an election in your favor is not just impeachable but a federal crime — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 3, 2021

4.

Can you imagine how many different politicians he made this call to? https://t.co/frugZMzvAo — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 3, 2021

5.

If anybody out there believes that what Trump did is legal, then you'll have no problem with Joe Biden doing the exact same thing four years from now, right?#TrumpTapes — JRehling (@JRehling) January 3, 2021

6.

Trump's call to Raffenspurger is election tampering, pure and simple. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 3, 2021

7.

BREAKING NEWS: Florida Man recorded on call trying to break the law.#TrumpTapes — JRehling (@JRehling) January 3, 2021

8.

Russia, If you're listening. Trump is looking for 11,780 missing Georgia votes.#TrumpTapes — SICK OF Agolf Twitler (@bblock29) January 3, 2021

9.

This (even allowing for how demented he is) is mind blowing. https://t.co/CfT71X8old — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) January 3, 2021

10.

.@realDonaldTrump welcome to the FOUR SEASONS TOTAL LANDSCAPING GAMESHOW! We’ve hidden 11,780 votes in one of our septic tanks! You’ve got 5 minutes to find them all in our all or nothing final round, GO FISH! On your marks, get set… pic.twitter.com/Pg8NR4sw2P — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) January 3, 2021

11.

Please @netflix give me a comedy special right now and let me call it

“Kathy Griffin makes hilarious and often extremely offensive comments on the full hourlong #TrumpTapes until the DOJ arrests her”

Thank you. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 3, 2021

Oh, and – in case you were wondering …

This is astonishing. Desperate stuff from Trump, pulling every trick he knows- bluster, bullying, gaslighting- to get (Republican) Sec of State in Georgia to ‘find’ 11,780 votes. (and no, it’s not me this time) https://t.co/AAIrzRTS7C — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) January 3, 2021

