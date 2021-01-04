Donald Trump’s comedy ‘fart’ during that extraordinary phone call went viral because, well, listen

You might have heard the recording of that extraordinary phone call in which outgoing president Donald Trump appears to ask Georgia’s top election official to ‘find 11,780 votes’ – just the number he needs to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

You can read our favourite things people had to say about it here.

But there was one ‘moment’ which is in danger of getting overlooked. Not the most important moment, obviously, but would be a shame to miss it.

Thank goodness they were only on the phone.

There were naturally some doubts about the authenticity of the clip.

Whatever the truth, we’re pretty sure this one isn’t.

And it took us back to this clip of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani which kicked up a stink last month.

READ MORE

A recording appears to show Trump attempting to commit electoral fraud – 11 votes of no confidence

Source Twitter @rowebocop