Donald Trump’s comedy ‘fart’ during that extraordinary phone call went viral because, well, listen

You might have heard the recording of that extraordinary phone call in which outgoing president Donald Trump appears to ask Georgia’s top election official to ‘find 11,780 votes’ – just the number he needs to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

But there was one ‘moment’ which is in danger of getting overlooked. Not the most important moment, obviously, but would be a shame to miss it.

This is from 51mins 40secs in to the call. Donald Trump farts then says, “excuse me”. pic.twitter.com/P4d0Y6gUpW — Evan Rowe (@rowebocop) January 4, 2021

Thank goodness they were only on the phone.

Haha I had just listened to this and my husband walks in the room and said "it's the demise of our country. What are you laughing for?" 🤣 — Rebecca Lynn (@Bex_Lyn) January 4, 2021

It’s no pee tape, but it will have to do — Roko’s Modern Basilisk (@glopdemon) January 4, 2021

There were naturally some doubts about the authenticity of the clip.

I just fact-checked this and it is 100 percent true https://t.co/RqVW5MYjy2 — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) January 4, 2021

Whatever the truth, we’re pretty sure this one isn’t.

Dear Lord. Is this real?? pic.twitter.com/j4lLlGfmVl — Mr. Victor Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) July 19, 2020

And it took us back to this clip of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani which kicked up a stink last month.

I present this clip of Rudy Giuliani testifying without editing or commentary. (Watch for the 👀) pic.twitter.com/h4ndjLO56p — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 3, 2020

