The mysterious monoliths have made their way to the UK – the only 9 responses you need

There’s a lot of things you can say about 2020, but you definitely can’t accuse it of being boring. In the latest development, one of those mysterious monoliths – you know the ones – has made its way over to the UK.

This time, the mysterious object has shown up at everyone’s favourite tier-one destination, the Isle of Wight:

Shimmering, mirrored monolith appears on Isle of Wight beach https://t.co/gNSSDPgfss — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 7, 2020

A super brief history of the 2020 monolith saga so far: In late November, a metallic monolith mysteriously appeared in the deserts of Utah. Most people suspected it was the work of an artist, while others suspected aliens – which honestly, wouldn’t be all that surprising in 2020. As curiously as it arrived, the monolith suddenly disappeared. Since then, similar monuments have popped up around the globe. The current favourite theory is that it’s all one big marketing stunt.

can we just cut to the end of this marketing campaign already https://t.co/QjHl2lcxpc — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) November 30, 2020

Jump to the present day, where a monolith has appeared on the beaches of the Isle of Wight.

Just another Monday with the Isle of Wight trending… nope I’m not sure if it’s aliens, a Coldplay pr stunt or a local mirror dealer drumming up trade but it got us all down the beach anyway #monolith #monday #compton #IsleofWight pic.twitter.com/eIscRRRu2B — Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) December 7, 2020

Here are the only 9 responses you need:

ancient, unknowable and threatening, the people of the isle of wight are [gunshot rings out and i am killed dead] https://t.co/8E7UiowjsZ — alex kealy (@alexkealy) December 7, 2020

Isle of Wight: Nigel Farage resumes beach patrol following reports of undocumented arrivals from Monolithuania pic.twitter.com/QXpHwevd3u — Mockeree (@mockeree) December 7, 2020

just tell us what the new Pringle flavour is and get it over with https://t.co/9bjLW5tjOS — Adrian Bott (@Cavalorn) December 7, 2020

The Isle of Wight getting in on the monolith craze fractionally too late pic.twitter.com/4w3aMdYTks — Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern23) December 7, 2020

Anyone else see Isle of Wight trending and fear Boris had somehow lost it in Brexit negotiations? — Benjamin Langley (@B_J_Langley) December 7, 2020

Mysterious monolith appears in Hull pic.twitter.com/gNvpERC6Op — The Yorkshireman (@They0rkshireman) December 6, 2020

I think this is the 4th one so maybe we should be calling them manyliths now.https://t.co/xRrV1Rl43t — RJ Barker (@dedbutdrmng) December 7, 2020

*aboard alien mother ship* “Status report?” “It appears… they’re over it, captain. They think it’s a marketing gimmick. No one is trying to solve the mystery anymore.” “Prepare for the jump to hyperspace.”https://t.co/ngbA0zyxai — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) December 7, 2020

