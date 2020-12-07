The mysterious monoliths have made their way to the UK – the only 9 responses you need

There’s a lot of things you can say about 2020, but you definitely can’t accuse it of being boring. In the latest development, one of those mysterious monoliths – you know the ones – has made its way over to the UK.

This time, the mysterious object has shown up at everyone’s favourite tier-one destination, the Isle of Wight:

A super brief history of the 2020 monolith saga so far: In late November, a metallic monolith mysteriously appeared in the deserts of Utah. Most people suspected it was the work of an artist, while others suspected aliens – which honestly, wouldn’t be all that surprising in 2020. As curiously as it arrived, the monolith suddenly disappeared. Since then, similar monuments have popped up around the globe. The current favourite theory is that it’s all one big marketing stunt.

Jump to the present day, where a monolith has appeared on the beaches of the Isle of Wight.

Here are the only 9 responses you need:

