This photographer’s revenge on Sir Philip Green is being shared again because it’s so perfect

A picture is worth a thousand words and all the words in the world couldn’t deliver a takedown as devastating and, more importantly, hilarious as this effort from photographer Jake Walters.

The photograph resurfaced after it was announced that thousands of jobs were on the line after Phillip Green’s Arcadia Group fell into administration.

Here, take a look at the masterpiece yourself:

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Jake Walters shared his creative process: “I went on his balcony and I saw a long row of those topiary balls and I had the idea.”

And here are just a few of the things people were saying after the photo went viral all over again:

absolutely magnificent. Be nice to people: you never know what their revenge might be. https://t.co/0k5hu84qAy — Kate Bevan is tired (@katebevan) December 4, 2020

We’ll leave you with this advice:

Friendly reminder that it is never a great idea to be a 🍆 to a photographer. https://t.co/x2BaC4giX5 — David Hobby (@strobist) December 4, 2020

READ MORE

An American said Brits ‘don’t have rights’ and this comeback is supremely satisfying

Source: @mrjakewalters / @salihughes