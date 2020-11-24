An unexplained monolith has appeared in Utah, because of course it has – 9 perfect reactions

If you had a metallic monolith mysteriously appearing in the deserts of Utah on your 2020 bingo card then you’ve got another square to check off.

According to CNN, the 2001: A Space Odyssey-esque object was spotted by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety as they were flying overhead. “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it,” one of the officers said.

Officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety's Aero Bureau were flying by helicopter last Wednesday, helping the Division of Wildlife Resources count bighorn sheep, when they spotted a shiny, silver metal monolith sticking out of the ground https://t.co/v3Ny7QWDQo — CNN (@CNN) November 24, 2020

The working theory is that it’s an art installation by a local artist, but with it being 2020, we’d rather not take our chances.

These are the only 9 reactions you need:

1.

2.

3.

Great. First contact and it's cops doing it. We're screwed. https://t.co/ax72GL89vP — 🌈 PEANUT BUTTER TINSEL BASGHETTI TIME ⭐ (@tainkirrahe) November 24, 2020

4.

GOT A LOT GOIN ON RIGHT NOW WHAT WITH THE PLAGUE AND THE NAZIS AND THE HORNETS DON’T NEED A MONOLITH TO PUZZLE OUT THANKS THOUGH — kilgore trout, four seasons appreciator (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 24, 2020

5.

"Helicopter pilot finds 'strange' monolith in remote part of Utah" – The Guardian Yeah, this is the year. Go mess with it. Kick it around a bit. Play that audio made with the 3-D printed voice box of that Egyptian priest. It's time to end this, and this is how it starts… — Gabino Iglesias (@Gabino_Iglesias) November 23, 2020

6.

new monolith dropped https://t.co/fwnlFR9RwN — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 24, 2020

7.

Well now I need to go worship a mysterious monolith in Utah for some reason… — Stephen leitch (@stephenleitch) November 23, 2020

8.

The really strange thing about that Utah monolith story is that it was discovered while they were counting sheep from a helicopter. Aren’t they worried about falling asleep and dropping out of the sky doing that??? — AP Strange (@AProdigiosus) November 22, 2020

9.

I for one welcome our new strange monolith overlord https://t.co/wjdCexsTFS — Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) November 24, 2020

Source: @CNN / Utah Department of Public Safety