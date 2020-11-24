An unexplained monolith has appeared in Utah, because of course it has – 9 perfect reactions

If you had a metallic monolith mysteriously appearing in the deserts of Utah on your 2020 bingo card then you’ve got another square to check off.

According to CNN, the 2001: A Space Odyssey-esque object was spotted by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety as they were flying overhead.  “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it,” one of the officers said.

The working theory is that it’s an art installation by a local artist, but with it being 2020, we’d rather not take our chances.

 

These are the only 9 reactions you need:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Source: @CNN / Utah Department of Public Safety