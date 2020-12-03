Rudy Giuliani’s comedy ‘fart’ was good, his colleague’s side eye even better

There have been many memorable Rudy Giuliani moments in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential election defeat, and this is right up there with when his face began to melt.

Here he is testifying why he thinks Trump won the election despite all the evidence to the contrary. But, not for the first time, it’s not what’s coming out of his mouth that is of interest here.

Sound up!

The fart is good. The side eye from Trump campaign senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis who is sat next to him? Off the scale.

It was shared by HuffPost reporter @ryanjreilly and lots of people wanted to know – was it real?

Naturally it went viral with these our favourite things people said about it.

Source @ryanjreilly