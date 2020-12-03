Rudy Giuliani’s comedy ‘fart’ was good, his colleague’s side eye even better

There have been many memorable Rudy Giuliani moments in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential election defeat, and this is right up there with when his face began to melt.

Here he is testifying why he thinks Trump won the election despite all the evidence to the contrary. But, not for the first time, it’s not what’s coming out of his mouth that is of interest here.

Sound up!

I present this clip of Rudy Giuliani testifying without editing or commentary. (Watch for the 👀) pic.twitter.com/h4ndjLO56p — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 3, 2020

The fart is good. The side eye from Trump campaign senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis who is sat next to him? Off the scale.

It was shared by HuffPost reporter @ryanjreilly and lots of people wanted to know – was it real?

I checked multiple streams! I mean it was plausibly someone else, but the timing of the 👀 is certainly circumstantial evidence of a higher caliber than what they’ve presented. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 3, 2020

Multiple sources have confirmed that this is in fact did happen. https://t.co/hlrcNEGiaj — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) December 3, 2020

Naturally it went viral with these our favourite things people said about it.

Ok, shut it all down. Rudy Giuliani just farted. Check out the side-eye from the girl seated next to him the second it happens. You can’t write it… pic.twitter.com/tDCB4IDFdP — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 3, 2020

You can’t handle the toot https://t.co/pWRND6Ix2t — Rhea “defund the police” Butcher (@RheaButcher) December 3, 2020

Jenna Ellis now regretting she did not wear a mask https://t.co/Dl2WMvTfDu — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) December 3, 2020

Are these the massive dumps Trump was referring to? #RudyShartBomb pic.twitter.com/xmjyJCMz8b — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) December 3, 2020

The most clear, concise and coherent thing Rudy has said in a long time!

So glad he is finally finding his groove. https://t.co/NwWlTBEfyw — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) December 3, 2020

I’d grant some latitude here, as he is quoting his client https://t.co/z1t04zBxqV — Eric Ortner (@eortner) December 3, 2020

His smartest utterance in 19 years https://t.co/S2wZbkGYbU — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 3, 2020

Source @ryanjreilly