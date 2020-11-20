Rudy Giuliani sweating hair dye wasn’t the worst thing about his speech – but it was the funniest

Rudy Giuliani addressed journalists at the Republican Party HQ in Washington, supposedly to present the evidence of the Democrats’ alleged attempt to steal the election.

Instead, he delivered a rambling speech that drew unwarranted conclusions and said he couldn’t share his evidence for fear of endangering the lives of the witnesses involved, discussed his ‘My Cousin Vinny’ plan to take down the Dems, and appeared to sweat hair dye.

Here are a few clips, because it has to be seen to be believed – and even then, you may have to pinch yourself.

It appears that Rudy Giuliani is sweating through his hair dye. pic.twitter.com/OY3dGL1BtX — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

Rudy: Did you all see My Cousin Vinny? pic.twitter.com/SVwMNiIysi — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 19, 2020

"That's the reason why [Biden] probably didn't have to go out and campaign" — Giuliani's final argument (he has no evidence for this) is that the Democratic Party and Biden conspired to commit massive election fraud pic.twitter.com/5MJr2mZPRi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020

The press briefing was so ridiculous, that even Fox News called out the unadulterated bull!

Fox News finally calling Rudy Giuliani a liar… pic.twitter.com/9h1pux21XD — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 19, 2020

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas marvelled that he’d managed to sink lower than at the infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle.

If you thought there could not possibly be a more embarrassing and cringe-inducing press conference with Rudy Giuliani than the one at Four Seasons Landscaping, you were wrong. Very, very wrong. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 19, 2020

Here are some highly representative reactions from Twitter.

Rudy Giuliani is lying. A lot. That is all you need to know. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 19, 2020

Damn someone pull Giuliani off the air this is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/SOCK1x9VSm — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 19, 2020

Credit where it’s due. Giuliani’s remake of Death in Venice is *spot on* pic.twitter.com/ObUFmCU1MK — James Vaughan (@EquusontheBuses) November 19, 2020

I'm fairly sure none of us are surprised to see this brown stuff leaking from Rudy Giuliani's head, seeing as he has shit for brains. pic.twitter.com/qvnd17z1E6 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) November 19, 2020

The face of the Republican Party pic.twitter.com/szE9OQFyBK — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) November 19, 2020

If I were @RudyGiuliani I would stop with these bullshit lawsuits and spend my time suing Just For Men. pic.twitter.com/XppVKTHkUZ — Edward Snow (@EdwardJSnow) November 20, 2020

I am no longer impressed that Sasha Baron Cohen tricked Rudy Giuliani. — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) November 19, 2020

Hey @RudyGiuliani – pls call me for some free tips on stopping hair dye leaks. pic.twitter.com/ah1uZQ3n80 — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) November 19, 2020

A recording from the Trump team’s YouTube stream showed that even they thought the clown act in front of them was a bit much.

on the official donald trump youtube stream they accidentally left their audio on and you can hear the team there say "you see fucking rudy's hair dye dripping down his face?" pic.twitter.com/LV6P5vw5jt — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 19, 2020

But our favourite reaction has to be this, from the newly popular Four Seasons Total Landscaping account.

.@RudyGiuliani Rudy, you better damn well tell everyone you didn’t get that creosote here! Four Seasons creosote: dry to the touch in 30 minutes! pic.twitter.com/eQuzYyN7na — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) November 19, 2020

