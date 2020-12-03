This Team Trump voter fraud ‘witness’ was so bad she made Rudy Giuliani look sensible

Every time a court dismisses one of Team Trump’s lawsuits, they set up another, with one currently taking place in Michigan, where the President’s lawyers are attempting to have large amounts of ballots discounted.

One witness, IT worker and whistleblower Melissa Carone, whose testimony had already been dismissed by the judge as lacking credibility, had another attempt at persuading the court that she had seen Joe Biden ballots rescanned several times.

This clip gives a hint at her rambling style of giving ‘evidence’.

But the follow-up really ramped up the belligerence.

When you’re making Rudy Giuliani look like the adult in attendance, you should really ask yourself where things have gone wrong with your life.

People were baffled, including those who wondered if she might have had a drink or six.

There was also this little reminder that perjury is an offence that can attract a custodial sentence.

She might need a few stiff drinks after all.

Source Ryan J. Reilly Image Screengrab