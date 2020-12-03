This Team Trump voter fraud ‘witness’ was so bad she made Rudy Giuliani look sensible

Every time a court dismisses one of Team Trump’s lawsuits, they set up another, with one currently taking place in Michigan, where the President’s lawyers are attempting to have large amounts of ballots discounted.

One witness, IT worker and whistleblower Melissa Carone, whose testimony had already been dismissed by the judge as lacking credibility, had another attempt at persuading the court that she had seen Joe Biden ballots rescanned several times.

Judge Kenny said of Melissa Carone's affidavid: "Ms. Carone’s description of the events at the TCF Center does not square with any of the other affidavits… The allegations simply are not credible." — Joshua Pugh (@JPughMI) December 3, 2020

This clip gives a hint at her rambling style of giving ‘evidence’.

Still not convinced this isn’t a SNL character. (A judge previously declared this Trump supporter /freelance contract IT worker’s testimony “simply not credible.”) pic.twitter.com/ptsN665A0T — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 1, 2020

But the follow-up really ramped up the belligerence.

Holy smokes the sequel is even better! Rudy Giuliani tries to shush her to calm her down and the Republican even tries to reel her in! She treats this Republican* like he’s a Chick-fil-A employee and the milkshake machine went down. *corrected pic.twitter.com/CK1HqGpp2d — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 3, 2020

When you’re making Rudy Giuliani look like the adult in attendance, you should really ask yourself where things have gone wrong with your life.

People were baffled, including those who wondered if she might have had a drink or six.

a drunk woman is trump team’s star witness in michigan pic.twitter.com/qGxEI3hp2G — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) December 3, 2020

This woman has definitely shouted, "No, YOU'RE the one who's drunk!" at a store manager https://t.co/zosBo3Ordw — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 3, 2020

SNL cannot top this because it is pure gold https://t.co/64h7CPjd1c — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) December 3, 2020

This is absolutely Cecily Strong's Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With At a Party https://t.co/TqUqthcX5M — Christopher Bonanos (@heybonanos) December 3, 2020

I admit, I was sceptical about the claims of election-rigging but this IS persuasive. https://t.co/aa3WAZmrP6 — David Nicholls (@DavidNWriter) December 3, 2020

This is 100% Amy Poehler doing an old UCB character https://t.co/hlXMMTgAbG — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) December 3, 2020

There was also this little reminder that perjury is an offence that can attract a custodial sentence.

melissa carone after lying about literally everything and then posting on her deleted social media pic.twitter.com/n3yF1wYune — Heather 🌅 (@heatherweixi) December 3, 2020

She might need a few stiff drinks after all.

