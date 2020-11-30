The unexplained monolith in Utah has mysteriously vanished – 9 out of this world reactions

A brief recap: Last week, in an occurrence that makes perfect sense in 2020, a mysterious monolith was discovered in Utah.

CNN reported that the object was spotted by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety as they were flying overhead:  “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.”

Most people theorized that the unexplained object was the work of an artist, with a New York gallery going as far as identifying it as a piece by minimalist sculptor John McCracken.

While others, naturally, and more entertainingly, assumed the origins to be a little more extra-terrestrial.

Well, in the latest twist in the tale, the monolith has now vanished as mysteriously as it first appeared. In a statement posted on Facebook, the Utah Bureau of Land Management said: “The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property.”

Here are 9 hilarious responses to keep you distracted while the monolith decides its next move:

We’ll keep you updated on all future monolith news.

Source: @nytimes / @CNN / Utah Department of Public Safety