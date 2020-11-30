The unexplained monolith in Utah has mysteriously vanished – 9 out of this world reactions

A brief recap: Last week, in an occurrence that makes perfect sense in 2020, a mysterious monolith was discovered in Utah.

CNN reported that the object was spotted by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety as they were flying overhead: “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.”

Officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety's Aero Bureau were flying by helicopter last Wednesday, helping the Division of Wildlife Resources count bighorn sheep, when they spotted a shiny, silver metal monolith sticking out of the ground https://t.co/v3Ny7QWDQo — CNN (@CNN) November 24, 2020

Most people theorized that the unexplained object was the work of an artist, with a New York gallery going as far as identifying it as a piece by minimalist sculptor John McCracken.

While others, naturally, and more entertainingly, assumed the origins to be a little more extra-terrestrial.

When you’re falling asleep but realize you forgot your monolith in Utah pic.twitter.com/64DLwTuVSt — Diego Lopez (@thisdiegolopez) November 25, 2020

Well, in the latest twist in the tale, the monolith has now vanished as mysteriously as it first appeared. In a statement posted on Facebook, the Utah Bureau of Land Management said: “The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property.”

The mysterious metal monolith that was found last week in the Utah desert has vanished. https://t.co/tUFYRCfhe0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 29, 2020

Here are 9 hilarious responses to keep you distracted while the monolith decides its next move:

1.

Relax. The prophesy foretells that we'll be fine as long as nothing happens to the mysterious monolith in Utah. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 29, 2020

2.

I’m calling it now, the monolith saga is just the beginning of the introduction to aliens. What? Were you really expecting 2020 to NOT end with aliens? — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) November 30, 2020

3.

the mysterious monolithic metal structure in the deserts of Utah: pic.twitter.com/OQMOu4xcS8 — Eric Allen Hatch (@ericallenhatch) November 30, 2020

4.

a little embarrassing but have you guys seen my giant silver monolith anywhere? — kc green (@kcgreenn) November 29, 2020

5.

You know in the horror movie where the big scary thing that's about to happen is just playing in the background on the news for the first 15 minutes? That's how I feel about the Utah desert monolith. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) November 29, 2020

6.

Where did it come from

Where did it go

The Utah monolith,

Cotton-Eyed Joe — James (@pageofabook) November 29, 2020

7.

My gf loves desert monoliths and I had one set up in Utah with her favorite dimensions. Taking her there now to propose 🙂 — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) November 30, 2020

8.

The monolith came to Utah and was like, “this is NOT the place.” ✌🏼 — mama (@brooklynrofl) November 29, 2020

9.

We’ll keep you updated on all future monolith news.

READ MORE

People have been trying to outpun each other – and these 27 are very punny indeed

Source: @nytimes / @CNN / Utah Department of Public Safety