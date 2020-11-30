People have been trying to outpun each other – and these 27 are very punny indeed

Over on Twitter, people have been playing around with a joke format involving puns, and it’s taken over.



Via

There are far too many to share, so you should hop over and read them for yourself, but not until you’ve seen these fantastic examples.

1.

I have a Venus de Milo joke. It’s fairly ‘armless https://t.co/UljATlCw1m — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 28, 2020

2.

I have a Munch joke. It's a scream. https://t.co/QWW3dOkqjE — 📻 Ed Smith 📻 (@EdTodayFM) November 28, 2020

3.

I have a microbiology joke but I'm afraid it will go viral. https://t.co/wNFYCvWWO4 — Elizabeth Bear (@matociquala) November 26, 2020

4.

I have a defibrillator joke, but frankly it's shocking. https://t.co/PABjQ4rC57 — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) November 26, 2020

5.

I have a Picasso joke but it’s blue. https://t.co/8de3EWengv — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) November 27, 2020

6.

I have a Schroëdinger joke, and I don't have a Schroëdinger joke. — Wonko the Saini (@javagrendel) November 27, 2020

7.

I have a Van Gogh joke but no one will listen https://t.co/pDH3GTgyrE — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 27, 2020

8.

I have a @realDonaldTrump joke but it's just too crazy. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 29, 2020

9.

I have a joke about copyright, but you've probably heard it before. — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) July 26, 2020

10.

I have a good Rihanna joke but oh Na Na — lil Tarzan (@carlkaepernick) November 30, 2020

11.

I have a joke about trickle down economics, but 99% of the population won’t get it… — Steve Anderson (@tiedyesteve_com) November 28, 2020

12.

I have a placebo joke that I often tell without effect. — Joseph L. Mills MD (@jmills1955) November 28, 2020

13.

i have a joke about Eric Clapton but it's overrated and pretty racist — november blaine (@blainecapatch) November 28, 2020

14.