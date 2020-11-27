‘Diaper Don’ trended worldwide and Trump spitting out his dummy made it even better

It’s been quite a 24 hours for Donald Trump, what with his comedy strop at a journalist who dared to ask him a question, and the relentless mockery of that tiny desk he found himself sat behind.

And then, just when it couldn’t get any worse, ‘Diaper Don’ started trending on Twitter because, well, have a look at the state of this.

It’s not clever to mock someone’s appearance, but in Donald Trump’s case we’ll make an exception.

The picture was originally tweeted with #DiaperDon by @MeidasTouch

… and it went viral, really viral.

It didn’t go unnoticed by Trump, obviously, and his fury just made it even better.

You could say he spat his dummy out. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To recap …

In short.

READ MORE

The 17 funniest things people said about Trump and his tiny table

AND EVEN MORE

‘Don’t talk to the president that way!’ 9 favourite responses to Donald Trump’s comedy strop