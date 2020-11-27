‘Diaper Don’ trended worldwide and Trump spitting out his dummy made it even better

It’s been quite a 24 hours for Donald Trump, what with his comedy strop at a journalist who dared to ask him a question, and the relentless mockery of that tiny desk he found himself sat behind.

And then, just when it couldn’t get any worse, ‘Diaper Don’ started trending on Twitter because, well, have a look at the state of this.

It’s not clever to mock someone’s appearance, but in Donald Trump’s case we’ll make an exception.

The picture was originally tweeted with #DiaperDon by @MeidasTouch …

This is the post that started it all #DiaperDon https://t.co/QyHXDt6Ejl — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 27, 2020

… and it went viral, really viral.

#DiaperDon is trending number one in… 🇺🇸 USA

🇨🇦 Canada

🇬🇧 UK

🇳🇿 New Zealand

🇦🇺 Australia

🇩🇪 Germany 🌎 And it is number two worldwide. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 27, 2020

It didn’t go unnoticed by Trump, obviously, and his fury just made it even better.

Twitter is sending out totally false “Trends” that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative “stuff”. Same thing will happen to Twitter as is happening to @FoxNews daytime. Also, big Conservative discrimination! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

You could say he spat his dummy out. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

1.

It’s appalling that #DiaperDon is trending #1 worldwide and upsetting #Trump. Using the phrase #DiaperDon is stooping to the kind of moronic behaviour that has so degraded his office for 4 years. Using #DiaperDon more than once in a tweet will only perpetuate this.#DiaperDon — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) November 27, 2020

2.

If Dear Leader can’t be President of the United States, can we make him President of the whole incontinent? #DiaperDon — Operation MAGA (@OperationMAGA) November 27, 2020

3.

4.

Honestly @realDonaldTrump you SHOULD claim that is a diaper, because if that's your ASS… Holy shit🤦‍♂️#DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/W3eKKLMgNU — Is It Over Yet? YES, yes it is. By over 6.1M votes (@TaylorGundy) November 27, 2020

5.

6.

7.

#DiaperDon and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Resolute desk, tiny hands edition. pic.twitter.com/HQCnrYbO97 — and so we crumble (@literal_analogy) November 27, 2020

8.

Trump is extremely upset that #DiaperDon is trending, so he wants to shut down Twitter, because of how conservatives love free speech. pic.twitter.com/m5dprHRMwi — David Roberts (@drvox) November 27, 2020

9.

Maybe if you behave yourself, stop lying to undermine a fair election & start thinking of what's good for the country instead of whining about how unfairly you are treated, you'll be invited to sit at the big boy's table. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/nnNOoOI1gl — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2020

To recap …

In short.

We have apparently given @realDonaldTrump a nervous breakdown by having #DiaperDon trend. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 27, 2020

