‘Don’t talk to the president that way!’ 9 favourite responses to Donald Trump’s comedy strop

Spare a thought – only kidding! – for Donald Trump, who suffered the most unfortunate of meltdowns at the White House after he was asked by reporters about his baseless claims of electoral fraud.

The outgoing president, who continues to deny that he lost the election, went viral with this comedy strop sat at his tiny table because, well, watch.

“Don’t talk to me that way. You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the president of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way.”

And these are our 9 favourite things people said about it.

1.

LOL does Trump have any idea that the only people who pull the “DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM” card are people that no one gives a 💩 about — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 27, 2020

2.

The excellent journalist @jeffmason1 is on the other end of this spectacle. Jeff will still be working at the White House after January 20, 2021. https://t.co/OJoGCvzUrG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 27, 2020

3.

When you need to remind people that you're the president of the United States, you kinda aren't anymore. https://t.co/kLFlMHneuY — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) November 27, 2020

4.

Nothing like a sad, defeated autocrat. https://t.co/f9LAPALM2c — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 26, 2020

5.

Trump to reporter: “Don’t talk to me that way! You’re just a lightweight. I’m the president of the United States!” America to Trump: “Not for long, loser!” — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 27, 2020

6.

Little itty bitty tiny dick energy https://t.co/0m4SdBTCLs — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 27, 2020

7.

All going according to plan. https://t.co/eaowvDfXsw — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 27, 2020

8.

Tough, painful questions is exactly how we talk to the President of the United States This putz thinks he’s a dictator https://t.co/KVRmpsH7hE — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) November 26, 2020

9.

I’m sorry, but the fact that so many people destroyed their lives for this man is objectively hilarious. https://t.co/9w1aESxPHo — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) November 27, 2020

To conclude.

What an extraordinary asshole. https://t.co/zoV8Abxwff — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 27, 2020

And this.

Trump Is A Little Touchy He Lost “Don't talk to me that way. I'm the President of the United States.” Not For Long!!! pic.twitter.com/TfPxlTKKcL — illuminate (@myworldmysun) November 27, 2020

