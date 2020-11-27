The 17 funniest things people said about Trump and his tiny table

After broadcasting a Thanksgiving Day message to the troops, Donald Trump tore a strip off one of the journalists present, for asking him a question – which is totally normal.

He also finally confirmed that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden wins*, before launching into the inevitable accusations of fraud.

*Spoiler alert – he already has

It's hilarious that Trump declaring he's willing to eventually leave the White House SINCE HE LOST THE FUCKING ELECTION is worthy of headlines today. I won't even link. But that's where he's put us on Thanksgiving 2020. Future historians (if we have them) will cackle and weep. — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) November 27, 2020

In spite of those two things, it was something very different that got the jokes flowing.

This is a real photo he chose to take. pic.twitter.com/uDdA56Zr2c — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 27, 2020

Yes – someone washed the President’s table on the hot cycle and it shrank.

Twitter had a field day.

1.

Maybe if you behave yourself, stop lying to undermine a fair election & start thinking of what's good for the country instead of whining about how unfairly you are treated, you'll be invited to sit at the big boy's table. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/nnNOoOI1gl — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2020

2.

3.

#DiaperDon is trending. And Trump did a presser from the kiddy table. Literally couldn’t make these things up. pic.twitter.com/D53jysZzDX — Jessica Lada (@jlada) November 27, 2020

4.

This is the Four Seasons Total Landscaping of tables. pic.twitter.com/RwYZ9zUksH — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) November 27, 2020

5.

Joe Biden has been President-Elect for only a few weeks and he already got Trump sitting at the kids table. pic.twitter.com/fI0C3BhFkP — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) November 27, 2020

6.

Great way to ease the transition to the make believe room they’ve set up in the Mar-a-Lago basement rec room pic.twitter.com/B7w8uuK8J6 — Matt Roller (@rolldiggity) November 27, 2020

7.

Look, I’ve been off Twitter most of the day and I can’t tell if this tiny desk is a joke or real. It seems too perfect to be real. And yet. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) November 27, 2020

8.