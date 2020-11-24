This Fox News anchor admitting the ‘reality’ of Donald Trump’s defeat is a fabulously satisfying watch

There’s been no shortage of memorable moments during the long, drawn out process that has been the US presidential election 2020.

And this is right up there with the best, the supremely satisfying moment when Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham admitted to her devastated, furious audience that the White House transition to a Joe Biden presidency had begun.

Heartbreaking stuff. And just some of the things people said about it after the clip went wildly viral.

But some Trump supporters still weren’t buying it.

Source Twitter @Acyn