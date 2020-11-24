This Fox News anchor admitting the ‘reality’ of Donald Trump’s defeat is a fabulously satisfying watch

There’s been no shortage of memorable moments during the long, drawn out process that has been the US presidential election 2020.

And this is right up there with the best, the supremely satisfying moment when Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham admitted to her devastated, furious audience that the White House transition to a Joe Biden presidency had begun.

Laura Ingraham breaks the news to her audience: If I told you there was an excellent phenomenal chance that the Supreme Court was going to step in and deliver a victory to President Trump, I’d be lying to you pic.twitter.com/F2CFgACBmd — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 24, 2020

Heartbreaking stuff. And just some of the things people said about it after the clip went wildly viral.

WHOA… Laura Ingraham is breaking it to MAGA that because of reality, Joe Biden WILL be their President. This is delicious. https://t.co/PSBBnAULo4 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 24, 2020

Laura Ingraham tries to break it to MAGA Ville that Mayor McPumpkin lost and that ain’t changing. Worth the watch just for the comical absurdity of having to treat viewers like they’re kids who still believe in the tooth fairy. https://t.co/9ryujviOrS — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 24, 2020

I’m going to watch this on repeat for a while …. pic.twitter.com/NNE3ke9Oby — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 24, 2020

Fox News host Laura Ingraham just gave her own concession speech: "Unless the legal situation changes in dramatic and frankly an unlikely manner, Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20th." — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 24, 2020

But some Trump supporters still weren’t buying it.

⁦@IngrahamAngle⁩ threw in the towel. As for me, I stand with @realDonaldTrump. We are on the world stage. The theft of an American election will signal a level of moral corruption in this country that will invite our destruction. It cannot be allowed. #stopthesteal — Brian T. Kennedy (@BrianTKennedy1) November 24, 2020

