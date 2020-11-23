This Donald Trump press conference takes a hilariously unexpected turn

Here’s Donald Trump doing what Donald Trump does, except this time his White House press conference takes a decidedly unexpected turn and it’s hilariously done.

Boom.

And just a few of the things people said about it after it went wildly viral.

He should actually do this pic.twitter.com/02qQRLotYa — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) November 23, 2020

I’m literally laughing my ass off. https://t.co/WlMLjVz9ph — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 23, 2020

This is so fuckin stupid. 😂

Yes. I laughed. https://t.co/e0fQ5eFnE8 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 23, 2020

THIS is what the internet was made for!! And obviously porn… pic.twitter.com/fzh3w6yjDy — Secret Drug Addict (@ScrtDrugAddict) November 22, 2020

We have achieved peak Internet… https://t.co/PjuHG6BCqy — Sam Harris (@SamHarrisOrg) November 23, 2020

READ MORE

This ‘Lego Donald Trump’ went viral because it captures the outgoing president so perfectly

Source Twitter IslandgirlDev RexChapman