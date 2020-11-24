Trump tweeted about starting the Biden transition and the takedowns were epic – our 14 favourites

The deadlock that has prevented the Biden-Harris team from moving ahead with its preparations for January has finally ended.

The General Services Agency, which facilitates the smooth running of federal agencies, finally called the election for Joe Biden, triggering the handover of information and access from the Trump administration.

The GSA’s Administrator, Emily Murphy, who should have made this move weeks ago, wrote an open letter, casting vague accusations at Joe Biden, while insisting she had triggered the transition of her own free will.

oh somebody finally decided to do her fucking job https://t.co/MKUaxe147B — Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) November 23, 2020

Trump tweeted about allowing the move – which is a legal requirement and not dependent on his agreement – but, being Trump, he still refused to concede.

I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

This raised an issue.

Emily Murphy: I made my decisions completely independently. No one influenced my decisions. Trump: I MADE HER DO IT! — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) November 24, 2020

But people still felt the move – and the tweets – amounted to a kind of concession.

1.

This is the closest to a concession Trump is going to get. https://t.co/MIOo521plT — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 23, 2020

2.

The tip of a white flag. https://t.co/PMJ1nqLsYP — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) November 23, 2020

3.

Trump is toast. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 23, 2020

4.

Sir, congratulations! There is no shame in admitting you were drop kicked into oblivion three weeks ago by the glorious American people who give thanks for our new President Joseph R. Biden of Delaware! — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 23, 2020

5.

Sir, this is not a Wendy's — Exploding Biblical Kraken Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) November 24, 2020

6.

Anyone who thinks Donald Trump wrote this tweet, please contact me because I want to introduce you to a Nigerian prince. https://t.co/6zRHfjRef9 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 23, 2020

7.