Trump tweeted about starting the Biden transition and the takedowns were epic – our 14 favourites

The deadlock that has prevented the Biden-Harris team from moving ahead with its preparations for January has finally ended.

The General Services Agency, which facilitates the smooth running of federal agencies, finally called the election for Joe Biden, triggering the handover of information and access from the Trump administration.

The GSA’s Administrator, Emily Murphy, who should have made this move weeks ago, wrote an open letter, casting vague accusations at Joe Biden, while insisting she had triggered the transition of her own free will.

Trump tweeted about allowing the move – which is a legal requirement and not dependent on his agreement – but, being Trump, he still refused to concede.

This raised an issue.

But people still felt the move – and the tweets – amounted to a kind of concession.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2