Nigel Farage said Donald Trump never suggested injecting bleach and Susanna Reid’s face is all of us

Nigel Farage – stick with us, please – was on Good Morning Britain today to talk about the US presidential elections.

We only mention him because of this exchange about the moment Donald Trump suggested people might inject bleach to beat Cover-19.

Farage denied he ever said it so presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid played him the clip. Twice. And this happened.

You have to look closely but the expression on Susanna Reid’s face surely speaks for us all.

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

