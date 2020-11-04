Nigel Farage said Donald Trump never suggested injecting bleach and Susanna Reid’s face is all of us

Nigel Farage – stick with us, please – was on Good Morning Britain today to talk about the US presidential elections.

We only mention him because of this exchange about the moment Donald Trump suggested people might inject bleach to beat Cover-19.

Farage denied he ever said it so presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid played him the clip. Twice. And this happened.

Honestly amazing seeing this happen in real time – @piersmorgan plays Nigel Farage the clip of Trump suggesting we inject disinfectant. Piers: ‘Have I made that up?’

Farage: ‘Yes.’@susannareid100’s face #gmb #goodmorningbritain pic.twitter.com/m6tL6tJwy4 — Katharine Sharpe (@KatharineS93) November 4, 2020

You have to look closely but the expression on Susanna Reid’s face surely speaks for us all.

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

Best tv moment of the year so far. — (@pearlylondon) November 4, 2020

Just woken up to @GMB. Watching @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 taking Nigel Farage to the cleaners on #GMB. Although Nigel hasn't ever been to the cleaners due to him not knowing what bleach is. https://t.co/3wVeokfwdz — mike c0wbell (@MC0wbell) November 4, 2020

Just to clear things up for @Nigel_Farage on @GMB this is bleach. And this is disinfectant. pic.twitter.com/LaL6RJI1U4 — Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) November 4, 2020

What other, non-bleach-based disinfectants are there? Ones that would not be ridiculous to suggest injecting into the body? — Thomas M (@TPRThomas7) November 4, 2020

Nurse! Nigel Farage is losing it on @GMB — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) November 4, 2020

