A Fox News anchor exaggerated Trump’s record and Pete Buttigieg’s takedown was spectacular
Not long to go until America chooses its next president and over at Fox News they’re doing all they can to big up Donald Trump’s record.
Except one-time Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg – who is likely to be given a prominent role in the event of a Joe Biden win – was having none of it.
And it makes for very satisfying viewing.
All you have to do is google the numbers on the Obama-Biden economy versus the Trump economy. The Trump economic disaster is a matter of simple fact. pic.twitter.com/txlcHzkJVy
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 3, 2020
The clip went wildly viral and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
This is a lopsided mismatch.
Fox News seems to think their numbskull anchors can hold their own against Mayor Pete and they so very much can’t. https://t.co/ZA4tlIDpwg
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 3, 2020
ANOTHER MURDER ON LIVE TV BY THE SLAYERhttps://t.co/W2mW6GfeHR
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 3, 2020
Mayor Pete outfoxes Fox….again. https://t.co/eoSkavk57W
— julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) November 3, 2020
This Fox News anchor can't lie fast enough to stop Mayor @PeteButtigieg from absolutely DEMOLISHING her with the facts. https://t.co/cnsnl6eRrd
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) November 3, 2020
Pete always comes with the receipts. https://t.co/WHs0ctafnz
— Sunny Hostin (@sunny) November 3, 2020
Pete’s poise is supernatural. pic.twitter.com/YmRF5DtrUA
— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) November 3, 2020
To conclude …
Pete on Fox News has become my favorite thing https://t.co/Kj5lSEAllI
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 2, 2020
