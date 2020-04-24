Just 33 funny tweets about Donald Trump curing Covid-19 with disinfectant

Donald Trump hit something resembling peak Donald Trump when he suggested injecting yourself with disinfectant might be the way to beat Covid-19.

And even seasoned Trump-watchers who have grown used to this sort of thing were taken aback. Do what?

“The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs” — Trump seems to suggests that injecting disinfectant inside people could be a treatment for the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/amis9Rphsm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2020

It prompted no end of comment and lots and lots of jokes on Twitter. Here are our favourites.

"Wash thirteen times a day in Domestos, dry yourself on a sunbed each time for two hours, then inject a quart of Dettol, it's so simple, I've been doing it all my life and I look great, don't I look great? people always say I look great" pic.twitter.com/gF46oeG1fB — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) April 24, 2020

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

Following a very productive phone call with Donald Trump, I would like to hear from any UK companies that can turn over their production line to making Dettol, Domestos, Cillit Bang and Toilet Duck.#disinfectant — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 24, 2020

Never normally do this but are there any science doctors out there who can help me? I've ran out of Toilet Duck to shoot up, will I get the same effect from freebasing Persil Non-Bio? — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 24, 2020

I had this totally crazy dream last night that the president of the United States suggested injecting people with cleaning agents as a coronavirus treatment. Wonder what it means. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 24, 2020

Heard my neighbours having a row over whether or not it was a good idea to inject bleach to cure coronavirus. It got a bit heated so I phoned the police to report a domestos disturbance. (I’m not even sorry) — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 24, 2020

Awake to find The President Of The United States has floated the idea of injecting bleach into the body to cure Coronavirus.

Perhaps we might also inject Alphabet Soup into him to see if he can start forming coherent sentences. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) April 24, 2020

enjoying all the doctors doing the "I am a qualified doctor and you should not drink bleach" tweets, listen up everyone I am not a qualified doctor and I struggle to take my jumper off without my t-shirt riding up exposing my belly and I also advise you to not drink bleach — joe (@mutablejoe) April 24, 2020

My new children’s song – Don’t Inject Yourself With Bleach. pic.twitter.com/s3LjuueoWc — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) April 24, 2020

Exclusive look at the Mar-a-Lago drinks menu. pic.twitter.com/MahqQUi5Ad — The Poke (@ThePoke) April 24, 2020

He’s mad. Mad. Madder than Mad Jack McMad, the winner of last years Mr Mad Man competition… pic.twitter.com/1Jmbpej7pj — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) April 23, 2020

Remember to always Chill your domestos #disinfectant before drinking , toilet duck is best taking as a shot at room temperature … enjoy 🥂 🥃 pic.twitter.com/XguKPIlYgj — Coonster (@hibeesfamily) April 24, 2020

