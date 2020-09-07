7 favourite responses to this Sunday Times column about the joy of commuting

It’s not just the Daily Mail that really wants you to get back to the workplace. The Sunday Times wants you to get back in the habit of travelling to work as well (travelling further than the walk from your bedroom to your kitchen table, that is).

We know this because they said this. Well, specifically, a chap called Ian Gately.

For many of us, the commute is part of who we are — and it serves a useful purpose https://t.co/JXwqXLAxNy — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) September 6, 2020

Here’s a little bit of what he had to say. The free bit.

‘It’s been nearly six months since we were first asked to work from home, and one of the early silver linings of lockdown was — I think we can all agree — not having to spend a large proportion of every morning and evening with our nose pressed into a stranger’s armpit on a packed train or bus. ‘But, with a half a year to reflect, did we wish our commutes away too readily? If you’re not back at your desk, isn’t a small piece of you missing that daily ride to and from the office? For many of us, the commute is part of who we are — and it serves a useful purpose.’

And these are the only 7 responses you need.

1.

No. Not even 0.5% of me. pic.twitter.com/RDrh0MVkD2 — Blu Mar Ten (@BluMarTen) September 6, 2020

2.

Just ask your housemate to stop washing and sit uncomfortably close to him for an hour on the shittest seats in the house? — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 6, 2020

3.

Notice you used a picture from the distant past to illustrate this preposterous bollocks and not, say, one of the Central Line at 8.00 on a Monday morning. — ️‍ Max ️‍ (@SpillerOfTea) September 6, 2020

4.

“Without a journey to work, we miss the chance to unwind, be creative or even find a partner, says Iain Gately” That’s pretty pathetic. — (@channingwalton) September 6, 2020

5.

God I miss paying hundreds of pounds to sit in a luggage rack, sitting there like a fucking rucksack for 18 hours a week is part of who I am. https://t.co/X0BjcDauDq — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 6, 2020

6.

everyone: we want more flexible working and working from home columnists: but what about choo choo train? you love choo choo train!! https://t.co/ClQSTFjMvG — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) September 6, 2020

7.

Fuck off! Commuting is expensive, it sucks and I don't miss it one bit! https://t.co/cO7pVjrNdQ — Ben Hodges 🕵️ (@interwarintell) September 6, 2020

To conclude …

Take it from a freelancer who commuted for many years: Regaining 60-120 minutes in your day, to spend it how you wish, will change your life for the better in every conceivable way. Don't listen to this bunkum. https://t.co/j2QZn2rngh — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) September 6, 2020

