The Daily Mail really, really wants everyone back at their workplace – only 3 responses you need

The Daily Mail really, really wants people to go back to work. And when they say work, they don’t actually mean work, they mean ‘at their workplace’.

Here’s the paper’s front page today.

And these are the only 3 responses you need.

TOMORROW: START BUYING UNNECESSARY PETROL, EXPENSIVE TRAIN TICKETS AND GET BACK TO THE PLAGUE DESKS, YOU LAZY SHITS.#TomorrowsPapersToday #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/ZEwGTZUa5d — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) September 1, 2020

Repeat after me: working from home is work. Working from home is work. Working from home is work. pic.twitter.com/LJbtxc9SB4 — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) September 2, 2020

Picture of your newsroom please. Now. pic.twitter.com/019N3nhaq1 — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) September 2, 2020

