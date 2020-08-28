Richard Littlejohn told everyone to get back to the workplace and the entire internet spoke as one

Over at the Daily Mail, columnist Richard Littlejohn’s been telling everyone to stop working from home and get back to the workplace.

‘This madness can’t be allowed to go on,’ said Littlejohn.

But there was one part of his column – the 25th paragraph, to be precise – which attracted the most attention.

‘I’ve worked from home for the past 30-odd years …’

And the entire internet – well, maybe not the entire internet, but a lot – spoke as one.

This article is hilarious. Richard Littlejohn slams those who are working from home, but dining on Rishi’s dishes… …before saying, half-way through, that he’s worked at home for 30 years, but it’s okay because he like to go out dining. And the intro is about Nazis. pic.twitter.com/cFiK4sMnHv — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) August 27, 2020

imagine being the kind of writer who would write a column slagging off home workers from the comfort of your own home — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) August 27, 2020

Absolutely amazing chutzpah by Richard Littlejohn as he launches an attack on cowards working from home and ruining the economy… before revealing in the 25th paragraph he’s been working from home for 30 years. https://t.co/2ueOaHqCmn — Chris Burn (@ChrisBurn_Post) August 27, 2020

TOMORROW: One presumes that Richard Littlejohn drove to the Daily Mail’s central London offices to write his article comparing home workers to Nazi sympathisers, and didn’t email it in from his gated community in Florida.#TomorrowsPapersToday #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/GhkBx4Y7jJ — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) August 27, 2020

I have worked in the same office as Richard Littlejohn for eleven years and I am happy to be corrected but to the very best of my knowledge he has never once been into it. https://t.co/4Cynnk4Xrs — Tom Peck (@tompeck) August 27, 2020

You couldn’t make it up.

In fairness, Richard Littlejohn is a very good argument against working from home for too long — Henry Mance (@henrymance) August 28, 2020

We like the sound of this, suggested by @davidhepworth.

New rule. Columns exhorting people to get back to work to be accompanied by photo of columnist in the act of writing it. — David Hepworth (@davidhepworth) August 28, 2020

