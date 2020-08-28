Richard Littlejohn told everyone to get back to the workplace and the entire internet spoke as one

Over at the Daily Mail, columnist Richard Littlejohn’s been telling everyone to stop working from home and get back to the workplace.

‘This madness can’t be allowed to go on,’ said Littlejohn.

But there was one part of his column – the 25th paragraph, to be precise – which attracted the most attention.

‘I’ve worked from home for the past 30-odd years …’

And the entire internet – well, maybe not the entire internet, but a lot – spoke as one.

You couldn’t make it up.

We like the sound of this, suggested by @davidhepworth.

Source @hendopolis Image screengrab