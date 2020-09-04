9 favourite things people said about this picture of Boris Johnson running on the spot

It’s been a while since Boris Johnson was pictured appearing to do a press-up for the Mail on Sunday, and now the all-action prime minister has been at it again, this time pictured on the front of the Daily Telegraph.

We’re not entirely sure of the context – something to do with a gaming app and a Downing Street technology showcase – but then again probably neither is he. Here are our 9 favourite things people said about it

1.

TFW when you hear another poor person has died of Covid. pic.twitter.com/h9wNSE5f1U — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) September 3, 2020

2.

Tragic. The Telegraph doesn’t get how we don’t want to be reminded every day we have such a jerk as prime minister. pic.twitter.com/ho3rogiay2 — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) September 3, 2020

3.

I would walk five hundred miles,

And I would walk five hundred more,

Just to be the man who’s not within,

A thousand miles of someone poor. pic.twitter.com/ogH1RypYTF — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 4, 2020

4.

5.

Do you remember the good old days before the Ghost Town

We danced and sang and the music played inna de boomtown https://t.co/frqhnXS78X — trouteyes (@trouteyes) September 4, 2020

6.

🎶 You bring a lockdown in,

A lockdown out,

In, out, in, out create a lot of doubt,

You do a little u-turn and you turn around,

That’s what we’re all about!

Oh, same old story Tory,

Oh, same old story Tory,

Oh, same old story Tory,

We’re bent, they’re stretched, RA RA RA!🎶 — Blue6oy (@blue6oy) September 4, 2020

7.

“It’s just a jump to the far right” — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) September 4, 2020

8.

"…and welcome back to our coverage of the Kicking the Beggar final, live from the Upper-Class Twit of the Year Show" pic.twitter.com/1IuBnsHbar — Mockeree (@mockeree) September 4, 2020

9.

This is the sort of larky photo opp that gets organised for a PM riding high in the polls, his party behind him and the country content and thriving. It shows how jaw-droppingly out of touch Downing Street is that they do it for this detested, hopeless jerk at this time. pic.twitter.com/Ct2fjW5YFa — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) September 4, 2020

Image Daily Telegraph