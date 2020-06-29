Boris Johnson did a press-up for the Mail on Sunday’s front page – 7 favourite responses

As you’ve probably noticed by now, Boris Johnson did a press-up – or at least, posed as if he was doing a press-up – for the Mail on Sunday’s front page.

And if you think that’s a little bit odd, you weren’t alone. Here are our 7 favourite responses.

1.

People will be checking the date on this front page for years to come while refusing to believe that the man doing the press-ups was in the midst of presiding over an absolutely catastrophic response to a national emergency that left thousands of people dead. It’s heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/paEjZduY99 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 28, 2020

2.

The PM enlisting a newspaper to witness a show of how fit and healthy he is definitely makes me think everything is fine pic.twitter.com/UCWPqbeoCV — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) June 28, 2020

3.

New Zealand:

“Our PM has kept the number of Covid deaths down to 22” UK:

“So?! We may have over 60,000 deaths from Covid but our PM can do a press-up!” New Zealand:

[looks ashamed] pic.twitter.com/gvIxKhw63Y — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 28, 2020

4.

5.

[history class, 2100]

“And it was at this point, after 42,000 deaths and a devastating second wave on the horizon, that the Prime Minister invited the press to watch him nob the floor” pic.twitter.com/m99WhNHLws — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 28, 2020

6.

Boris can change nappies, and Kate can move a flowerpot.

It's no wonder they are our leaders. pic.twitter.com/80sVEceBL2 — Henry Mance (@henrymance) June 27, 2020

7.

Breaking : Invisible woman announces pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/O1DJice2BR — Oonagh (@Okeating) June 27, 2020

To conclude …

Don’t know why but that press-up picture has really brought home the scale of the crises still to come. It’s taken four years flat to turn our lovely country into a clown car. And Johnson is barely out of the blocks. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 28, 2020

