Boris Johnson did a press-up for the Mail on Sunday’s front page – 7 favourite responses

As you’ve probably noticed by now, Boris Johnson did a press-up – or at least, posed as if he was doing a press-up – for the Mail on Sunday’s front page.

And if you think that’s a little bit odd, you weren’t alone. Here are our 7 favourite responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Our 12 favourite reactions to plans for a TV drama about the PM’s handling of Covid-19