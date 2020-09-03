Simply 9 funny things people said about this picture of Boris Johnson and his Cabinet
Boris Johnson has been pictured socially distancing (at least, we presume they’re social distancing) with his Cabinet and if you think it’s a photo crying out for a caption, then you’d be right.
Your captions please! #pokechallenge pic.twitter.com/mR0dMiXIbw
— The Poke (@ThePoke) September 3, 2020
Here are our 9 favourites (from you and elsewhere).
1.
quick, someone grab a couple of bowling balls pic.twitter.com/xjG90xkevF
— Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) September 3, 2020
2.
No Notions 11 https://t.co/hqzfO2YAMo
— Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) September 3, 2020
3.
Gormley unveils latest work pic.twitter.com/402qaP5mmH
— Otto English (@Otto_English) September 3, 2020
4.
Man, The Polyphonic Spree have sold out big time. pic.twitter.com/reo2LxwaiR
— Robert Popper (@robertpopper) September 3, 2020
5.
Reservoir Toffs
— Matthew Preston (@mattlegend8) September 3, 2020
6.
This monty python reboot isn’t looking good. pic.twitter.com/Wbi55QaZjz
— Mark Townsend (@Markmossley) September 3, 2020
7.
Starship Enterprise’s transporter problem exposed when it sought to beam up intelligent life
— Craig Thomas (@craigthomas1) September 3, 2020
8.
Sleep
Wave your hands
Hitch a ride
Sneeze
Go for a walk
Lets see you swim
And ski
Spray
Macho man!
Sound your horn
Ring the bell
Okayyyy
Kiss
Comb your hair
Wavewave your hands
Superman!
— E-to-G (@DwyKev) September 3, 2020
9.
Worst Riverdance line-up ever. pic.twitter.com/BDOQ88DtiC
— Rod Pondering McKie (@rodmckie) September 3, 2020
And that was before any of them got to the state of Johnson’s trousers.
To conclude …
I mean just look at the state of them. https://t.co/C730OnmXFm
— Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) September 3, 2020
