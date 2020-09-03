Simply 9 funny things people said about this picture of Boris Johnson and his Cabinet

Boris Johnson has been pictured socially distancing (at least, we presume they’re social distancing) with his Cabinet and if you think it’s a photo crying out for a caption, then you’d be right.

Here are our 9 favourites (from you and elsewhere).

1.

quick, someone grab a couple of bowling balls pic.twitter.com/xjG90xkevF — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) September 3, 2020

2.

No Notions 11 https://t.co/hqzfO2YAMo — Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) September 3, 2020

3.

Gormley unveils latest work pic.twitter.com/402qaP5mmH — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 3, 2020

4.

Man, The Polyphonic Spree have sold out big time. pic.twitter.com/reo2LxwaiR — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) September 3, 2020

5.

Reservoir Toffs — Matthew Preston (@mattlegend8) September 3, 2020

6.

This monty python reboot isn’t looking good. pic.twitter.com/Wbi55QaZjz — Mark Townsend (@Markmossley) September 3, 2020

7.

Starship Enterprise’s transporter problem exposed when it sought to beam up intelligent life — Craig Thomas (@craigthomas1) September 3, 2020

8.

Sleep

Wave your hands

Hitch a ride

Sneeze

Go for a walk

Lets see you swim

And ski

Spray

Macho man!

Sound your horn

Ring the bell

Okayyyy

Kiss

Comb your hair

Wavewave your hands

Superman! — E-to-G (@DwyKev) September 3, 2020

9.

Worst Riverdance line-up ever. pic.twitter.com/BDOQ88DtiC — Rod Pondering McKie (@rodmckie) September 3, 2020

And that was before any of them got to the state of Johnson’s trousers.

To conclude …

I mean just look at the state of them. https://t.co/C730OnmXFm — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) September 3, 2020

