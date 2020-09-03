Simply 9 funny things people said about this picture of Boris Johnson and his Cabinet

Boris Johnson has been pictured socially distancing (at least, we presume they’re social distancing) with his Cabinet and if you think it’s a photo crying out for a caption, then you’d be right.

Here are our 9 favourites (from you and elsewhere).

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And that was before any of them got to the state of Johnson’s trousers.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Kay Burley’s takedown of Henry Bolton after he criticised her Matt Hancock interview was simply blistering