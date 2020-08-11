‘Trump Draws’ did Donald Trump’s car crash interview with Jonathan Swan and it’s perfect

The good people of @TrumpDraws have turned their attention to the so-called president’s car crash of an interview with Jonathan Swan and it’s fabulous.

do you like me? pic.twitter.com/wQsXWdoqqk — Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) August 5, 2020

Beautifully done.

There are not enough likes in the world for this tweet. — Leslie Thomsen (@JuicyQueenLive) August 5, 2020

This is your Sistine Chapel. — Bill Dewan (@StillDewan) August 5, 2020

Almost as good as this, of Trump interviewing himself, from the same interview.

