‘Trump Draws’ did Donald Trump’s car crash interview with Jonathan Swan and it’s perfect
The good people of @TrumpDraws have turned their attention to the so-called president’s car crash of an interview with Jonathan Swan and it’s fabulous.
do you like me? pic.twitter.com/wQsXWdoqqk
— Trump Draws (@TrumpDraws) August 5, 2020
Beautifully done.
There are not enough likes in the world for this tweet.
— Leslie Thomsen (@JuicyQueenLive) August 5, 2020
This is your Sistine Chapel.
— Bill Dewan (@StillDewan) August 5, 2020
Almost as good as this, of Trump interviewing himself, from the same interview.
Follow @TrumpDraws on Twitter here!
READ MORE
Donald Trump’s car crash interview makes more sense when he’s replaced with ‘Liza Minnelli’
Source @TrumpDraws