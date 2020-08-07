Donald Trump’s car crash interview makes more sense when he’s replaced with ‘Liza Minnelli’

The absolutely brilliant Sooz Kempner has given us the weirdest version yet of Donald Trump‘s disastrous – from his point of view – interview with Jonathan Swan.

Step aside, Sooz – here comes Liza Minnelli.

She shared a slightly shorter version on Twitter, where people quite rightly loved it.

It says a lot about Trump that this comment from Luke feels right.

That’s ‘Donald’ with a D, not ‘Ronald’ with an R, ’cause Ronald with an R is a clown. Oh!

READ MORE

This video of Donald Trump interviewing Donald Trump is eye-wateringly funny

Source Sooz Kempner Image Sooz Kempner