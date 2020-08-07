Donald Trump’s car crash interview makes more sense when he’s replaced with ‘Liza Minnelli’

The absolutely brilliant Sooz Kempner has given us the weirdest version yet of Donald Trump‘s disastrous – from his point of view – interview with Jonathan Swan.

Step aside, Sooz – here comes Liza Minnelli.

She shared a slightly shorter version on Twitter, where people quite rightly loved it.

Sooz does the exact script of Trump's interview but as Liza Minelli and it is very funny. @SoozUK https://t.co/SFV6zsYy5f — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) August 5, 2020

This is my brilliant friend Sooz. Like @RandyRainbow, she's been getting me through these trying months with laughter & catharsis. And she's the only person who could get me to listen to this painfully hilarious dialogue again.

Please watch & enjoy! https://t.co/XNOkXgLUJr — Christina Bianco (@XtinaBianco1) August 5, 2020

Oh my gosh, I love you Sooz x — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) August 5, 2020

I never knew I needed this but GOD I NEEDED THIS. — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) August 4, 2020

It says a lot about Trump that this comment from Luke feels right.

It sounds much less unhinged coming from Liza. That's a worry. — Luke 🌈⚰️💃 (@cubluke) August 5, 2020

That’s ‘Donald’ with a D, not ‘Ronald’ with an R, ’cause Ronald with an R is a clown. Oh!

