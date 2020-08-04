Simply 9 funny things people said about Donald Trump’s latest car crash interview

Everyone’s talking about Donald Trump’s latest TV interview because – even for the so-called president – it was a hell of a car crash.

.@jonathanvswan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”@realdonaldtrump: “You can’t do that.” Swan: “Why can’t I do that?” pic.twitter.com/MStySfkV39 — Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020

It was an exchange full of memorable moments, including this.

“There are those that say you can test too much, you do know that?”

“Who says that?”

“Read the manuals”

“Manuals? What manuals?”

“Read the books”

“What books?”

pic.twitter.com/ujAIzd73LB — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 4, 2020

And this.

“They are dying. That’s true. And it is what it is.” Genuinely one of the most damning things he’s said. pic.twitter.com/CwiuxB7r0f — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 4, 2020

Here are our favourite 13 things people said about it.

1.

Not important but why does he sit on every chair like it’s a toilet pic.twitter.com/CYwizMa0Yv — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) August 4, 2020

2.

How you know when Trump's done an interview. pic.twitter.com/IH77KiV6tq — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) August 4, 2020

3.

It’s like an episode of Veep but real. https://t.co/xAIgtDK4yd — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 4, 2020

4.

“I’ve drawn a three legged cat called tripod” #janeygodleyvoiceover pic.twitter.com/iFVbKUV61l — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) August 4, 2020

5.

i’m pretty sure i saw this scene in an outtake from Spinal Tap https://t.co/VkyjFoBbVG — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 4, 2020

6.

America’s live-action version of The Thick of It is worth a watch.pic.twitter.com/cyAyHk9ymn — Sarah Mackie (@lumi_1984) August 4, 2020

7.

8.

9.

All of us. pic.twitter.com/Puf30S19jR — Jaxlyn Wolf, Baby Yoda’s Nanny (@lenetra806) August 4, 2020

And you can watch the full interview here.

Watch the full “Axios on HBO” interview with President Trump https://t.co/xrgqnNjqPs — Dan Primack (@danprimack) August 4, 2020

