Simply 13 funny captions to go with this picture of Donald Trump and his bar chart

You don’t have to have seen Donald Trump’s latest – and probably most spectacular – car crash TV interview to enjoy this, but it helps.

Over on Twitter, @JoJoFromJerz asked people to come up with captions for the so-called president and his comedy bar chart.

And they didn’t disappoint. Here are our favourite responses along with some others we spotted along the way.

Only the Libdems can win here. https://t.co/4og3USJ4tc — Kevin Fingleton (@kfingleton) August 4, 2020

“bars representing woman, man, person, tv” — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 4, 2020

“I took a photo of my face – many people are saying the greatest face ever – to Homebase for a paint match, and they’ve given me these four options” https://t.co/Wky8h8CE7Q — Jason (@NickMotown) August 4, 2020

Strawberry

Chocolate

Butterscotch

Blueberry If you get them in order, you get extra points. And I get two scoops, everybody else gets one. — Brad Williams (@FuriousBrad) August 4, 2020

Picking out paint swatches for his jail cell — Matthew Sajban (@Thenewmatthew) August 4, 2020

"So based on this analysis of my undertones, I have DEFINITELY been using the wrong foundation." https://t.co/OCqu9jf80r — 🇺🇸🇭🇹 Only4RM 🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@Only4RM) August 4, 2020

'I like pink smarties best – see?' https://t.co/O2O0DJM6px — Rachel at home (@rach0907) August 4, 2020

This is the color chart we use everyday to get my skin tone right. — #VoteAllBlue (@Impeach28039318) August 4, 2020

“NO one can color in better than ME! People are amazed at how well I color in!” https://t.co/cfiq7wrcyW — Ian Power (@IHPower) August 5, 2020

"Thus conclusively proving that strawberry is better than chocolate." https://t.co/kHswTjFtYN — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) August 5, 2020

“So I went with a shade between the two middle bars” — Branden (@Branden_EnotO) August 4, 2020

“See… There’s many per capitas. Per capita relative to what?” — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 4, 2020

Source @JoJoFromJerz