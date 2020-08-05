Simply 13 funny captions to go with this picture of Donald Trump and his bar chart
You don’t have to have seen Donald Trump’s latest – and probably most spectacular – car crash TV interview to enjoy this, but it helps.
Over on Twitter, @JoJoFromJerz asked people to come up with captions for the so-called president and his comedy bar chart.
Caption this please: pic.twitter.com/Uw6weEYGvj
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 4, 2020
And they didn’t disappoint. Here are our favourite responses along with some others we spotted along the way.
1.
Only the Libdems can win here. https://t.co/4og3USJ4tc
— Kevin Fingleton (@kfingleton) August 4, 2020
2.
“bars representing woman, man, person, tv”
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 4, 2020
3.
“I took a photo of my face – many people are saying the greatest face ever – to Homebase for a paint match, and they’ve given me these four options” https://t.co/Wky8h8CE7Q
— Jason (@NickMotown) August 4, 2020
4.
Strawberry
Chocolate
Butterscotch
Blueberry
If you get them in order, you get extra points. And I get two scoops, everybody else gets one.
— Brad Williams (@FuriousBrad) August 4, 2020
5.
Picking out paint swatches for his jail cell
— Matthew Sajban (@Thenewmatthew) August 4, 2020
6.
"So based on this analysis of my undertones, I have DEFINITELY been using the wrong foundation." https://t.co/OCqu9jf80r
— 🇺🇸🇭🇹 Only4RM 🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@Only4RM) August 4, 2020
7.
'I like pink smarties best – see?' https://t.co/O2O0DJM6px
— Rachel at home (@rach0907) August 4, 2020
8.
This is the color chart we use everyday to get my skin tone right.
— #VoteAllBlue (@Impeach28039318) August 4, 2020
9.
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/WGlGDgqbXs
— Mark Chunder (@MisterChunder) August 4, 2020
10.
“NO one can color in better than ME! People are amazed at how well I color in!” https://t.co/cfiq7wrcyW
— Ian Power (@IHPower) August 5, 2020
11.
"Thus conclusively proving that strawberry is better than chocolate." https://t.co/kHswTjFtYN
— Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) August 5, 2020
12.
“So I went with a shade between the two middle bars”
— Branden (@Branden_EnotO) August 4, 2020
13.
“See… There’s many per capitas. Per capita relative to what?”
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 4, 2020
