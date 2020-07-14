This video uses Donald Trump Jr’s words to take down Donald Trump and it’s a very satisfying watch

Over on Twitter @MeidasTouch creates videos that use Donald Trump’s own words against him. Not just the so-called president but also the words of Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr and, well, you get the idea.

And their latest one, taking Donald Trump Jr’s attacks on Joe Biden and pointing them in a different direction, is very well done indeed.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

You can follow @MeidasTouch on Twitter here.

Source @MeidasTouch