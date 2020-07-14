This video uses Donald Trump Jr’s words to take down Donald Trump and it’s a very satisfying watch
Over on Twitter @MeidasTouch creates videos that use Donald Trump’s own words against him. Not just the so-called president but also the words of Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr and, well, you get the idea.
And their latest one, taking Donald Trump Jr’s attacks on Joe Biden and pointing them in a different direction, is very well done indeed.
📺 NEW VIDEO
Enough hypocrisy, stupidity, and nepotism.
We need 5,000 retweets in the first thirty minutes on this.#ByeDonJr pic.twitter.com/Z3gRxKqK2g
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 14, 2020
And just a few of the things people said about it.
This shit is ruthless. Retweet it far and wide. #ByeDonJr pic.twitter.com/lPrgHJkFMw
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 14, 2020
Don Jr. gives a damning description of his corrupt father courtesy of @MeidasTouch 🔥#ByeDonJr
— Eleven Films (@Eleven_Films) July 14, 2020
Nice of Donald Trump Jr. to narrate a video that’s so explicit about his father’s immense incompetence.
Nice work! New from @MeidasTouch: #ByeDonJr #DemCast
pic.twitter.com/BqW2bHqmba
— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@DemWrite) July 14, 2020
You can follow @MeidasTouch on Twitter here.
