This video uses Donald Trump Jr’s words to take down Donald Trump and it’s a very satisfying watch

Over on Twitter @MeidasTouch creates videos that use Donald Trump’s own words against him. Not just the so-called president but also the words of Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr and, well, you get the idea.

And their latest one, taking Donald Trump Jr’s attacks on Joe Biden and pointing them in a different direction, is very well done indeed.

📺 NEW VIDEO Enough hypocrisy, stupidity, and nepotism. We need 5,000 retweets in the first thirty minutes on this.#ByeDonJr pic.twitter.com/Z3gRxKqK2g — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 14, 2020

And just a few of the things people said about it.

This shit is ruthless. Retweet it far and wide. #ByeDonJr pic.twitter.com/lPrgHJkFMw — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 14, 2020

Don Jr. gives a damning description of his corrupt father courtesy of @MeidasTouch 🔥#ByeDonJr pic.twitter.com/8wNcUJwLOF — Eleven Films (@Eleven_Films) July 14, 2020

Nice of Donald Trump Jr. to narrate a video that’s so explicit about his father’s immense incompetence. Nice work! New from @MeidasTouch: #ByeDonJr #DemCast

pic.twitter.com/BqW2bHqmba — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@DemWrite) July 14, 2020

You can follow @MeidasTouch on Twitter here.

READ MORE

There’s a schoolboy error on the front of Donald Trump Jr’s new book and it’s perfect

AND EVEN MORE

Donald Trump blamed Barack Obama for not doing more testing and the takedowns wrote themselves

Source @MeidasTouch