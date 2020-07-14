Donald Trump blamed Barack Obama for not doing more testing and the takedowns wrote themselves

Here’s Donald Trump telling everyone exactly why he’s doing such a great job tackling coronavirus, and laying the blame for not doing enough testing at the door of … Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

And the takedowns wrote themselves.

To conclude …

READ MORE

The American who said this family should be ‘shipped back home’ wins facepalm of the day

Source @atrupar