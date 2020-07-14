Donald Trump blamed Barack Obama for not doing more testing and the takedowns wrote themselves

Here’s Donald Trump telling everyone exactly why he’s doing such a great job tackling coronavirus, and laying the blame for not doing enough testing at the door of … Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

"Biden & Obama stopped their testing … I'm sure you don't want to report it" – Trump absurdly tries to blame Obama for problems w/ testing for Covid-19, which didn't exist until nearly 3 years after he left office. He then falsely suggests the 1918 flu pandemic started in 1917. pic.twitter.com/uXu4NT3sxt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 13, 2020

And the takedowns wrote themselves.

But but but but but coronavirus wasn’t first diagnosed until January 2020? https://t.co/kdj1nX9knC — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 13, 2020

Today Trump is blaming his inept COVID-19 response on Obama & Biden's lack of testing…for a virus that didn’t exist when they were in office.pic.twitter.com/McfWk8z10a — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) July 13, 2020

Obama and Biden stopped testing for the Covid-19 ? 19! 19! 19! Does he really not know what the “19” means? Does he really believe that Americans don’t know either? https://t.co/eNj7gbpXWU — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 13, 2020

"Obama and Biden also Bankrupted my Casinos and gave me Bone Spurs!" — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) July 13, 2020

As long as I live I will never understand why the press lets him just say this shit. This doesn’t happen elsewhere. There’s not a journalist in all of Europe that would sit there quietly while the person they asked a question to started spouting shit like this. https://t.co/m8Ggdb7xzR — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) July 14, 2020

Listen to this, really listen. “Biden and Obama stopped testing.” Testing what?

“We have the lowest mortality” where is that study? What the fuk is he talking about? pic.twitter.com/tax3VaO6VZ — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) July 14, 2020

Move over, Dr. Fauci. Infectious disease expert Donald Trump is in the house: “When you test, you create cases. So we’ve created cases” https://t.co/jOsy2vGZF2 — Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) July 13, 2020

To conclude …

‼️"Biden and Obama stopped their testing…I'm sure you don't want to report it"—@realDonaldTrump insanely tries to blame Obama for problems with #COVID19 testing, even though the #coronavirus didn't exist until nearly 3 years AFTER they left office.🤬pic.twitter.com/zN3a4U95wn — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) July 13, 2020

Source @atrupar