There’s a schoolboy error on the front of Donald Trump Jr’s new book and it’s perfect

Donald Trump’s self-published a book and it’s fair to say it doesn’t get off to the best of all possible starts.

Are you going to tell him, or are we?

Better luck next time, Donny.

This book is self-published, surely? What professional publisher would have gone with this cheesy cover design?! — JB (@JoanLMB) July 11, 2020

I’ll get started on the new one, now! pic.twitter.com/ZUM0LolLpm — Ledsjam_Trump (@ledsjam_trump) July 11, 2020

Maybe it was just one Democrat? — David Perkins (@capdlp01) July 11, 2020

And just in case you were still wondering – of course you weren’t still wondering!

Do you think we should tell @DonaldJTrumpJr that there’s a typo on his book cover? He means “the Democrats’ defense of the indefensible.” pic.twitter.com/SVSEiThDjn — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) July 11, 2020

(Yes, I did wonder if he could just mean one Dem—but I’m assuming since he has Pelosi and Schumer on the cover too, he means multiple Dems.) — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) July 11, 2020

