Boris Johnson blamed care home owners for coronavirus deaths and Susie Dent’s tweet was 10/10

You’ve probably already seen how Boris Johnson today appeared to lay the blame for the high coronavirus death rate in social care at the feet of care providers themselves.

Here’s what the so-called prime minister had to say.

“We discovered too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have.”

And you can read lots of totally on-point responses here. Countdown’s Susie Dent, meanwhile, didn’t actually refer to Boris Johnson or anything like that. Except, well, have a read for yourself.

Smellfungus! We have a feeling that one might stick. Let’s hope so, anyway.

Not the first time Dent’s done this sort of thing of course. We’ll leave it up to you to guess who she might have had in mind when she tweeted these.

