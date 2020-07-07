Boris Johnson blamed care home owners for coronavirus deaths and Susie Dent’s tweet was 10/10

You’ve probably already seen how Boris Johnson today appeared to lay the blame for the high coronavirus death rate in social care at the feet of care providers themselves.

Here’s what the so-called prime minister had to say.

“We discovered too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have.”

And you can read lots of totally on-point responses here. Countdown’s Susie Dent, meanwhile, didn’t actually refer to Boris Johnson or anything like that. Except, well, have a read for yourself.

smellfungus (18th century): a grumbler, faultfinder, or one who likes to shift the blame for their own mistakes onto someone else. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) July 7, 2020

Smellfungus! We have a feeling that one might stick. Let’s hope so, anyway.

Is there a word that encapsulates the term "I see what you did there"? — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) July 7, 2020

Dent is the absolute World Champion subtweeter. Huge respect. https://t.co/SW6nMNBT4q — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) July 7, 2020

Absolutely loving your trolling. Pure class, every time. 👏 — Ionionion (@Ionionion16) July 7, 2020

At last a word for someone who blames care workers for his own errors. #smellfungus …. thank you @susie_dent https://t.co/yzHQjZODPN — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) July 7, 2020

Not the first time Dent’s done this sort of thing of course. We’ll leave it up to you to guess who she might have had in mind when she tweeted these.

Word of the day is ‘bloviator’ (19th century): a speaker of empty rhetoric and blower of hot air; someone who talks a lot but says very little. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) May 29, 2020

It’s that time again. A mumpsimus (16th century) is someone who refuses to budge/insists that they are right, despite clear evidence that they are wrong. Plural: mumpsimuses. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) May 25, 2020

While Toilet Duck and Dettol are trending, here's a reminder of the word 'ultracrepidarian': one who consistently offers opinions and advice on subjects way beyond their understanding. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) April 24, 2020

