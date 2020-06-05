Simply 9 times Countdown’s Susie Dent threw perfect shade on Twitter

Susie Dent from Countdown’s Dictionary Corner has a way of going viral with the various words of the day she shares on Twitter.

Most, if not all of them are shared without comment, and we can of course never say for sure what she was thinking of when she tweeted them.

But we reckon we’ve got a pretty good idea with most of them though. Here are 9 times she threw perfect shade on Twitter.

Only occasionally does she leave you in absolutely no doubt.

And this little lot weren’t throwing shade, they were just funny (and very, very relatable).

Follow @susie_dent now!

READ MORE

This really is the most WTF moment ever on Countdown

Source @susie_dent