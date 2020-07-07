Boris Johnson shifted the blame for excess care home deaths to care bosses – 8 swift clapbacks

During yet another hi-vis photo-opportunity, this time in Yorkshire, Boris Johnson appeared to lay the blame for the high coronavirus death rate in social care at the feet of care providers themselves, saying

“We discovered too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have.”

The comment wasn’t well received.

1.

From the government that brought you “we’re going to start testing people as they move from hospital into care homes” on the 15th of fucking April we bring you “maybe this is the care homes’ fault” https://t.co/9m3WcrPqnM — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 6, 2020

2.

Care home owners must take responsibility for the fact that 20,000 people have died in their care.

Now is not the time for pointing out that we discharged 25,000 people from hospitals into care homes without testing them. https://t.co/IyVO9xFPnJ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 6, 2020

3.

Whenever you think this incomprehensibly inept bull****** couldn’t possibly sink any lower he somehow always manages to rise to the challenge. This is utterly shameful https://t.co/UrWliWsLjg — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 6, 2020

4.

The government:

– Sent 25,000 patients from hospitals to care homes without being tested

– Failed to provide adequate PPE or testing

– Failed to lockdown quickly enough

– Spent 10 years running down the care sector CONCLUSION

Care providers to blamehttps://t.co/hzYydBhS86 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 6, 2020

5.

Boris Johnson now blaming care home managers for all the death alongside *checks list* China, scientists, the public, civil servants, doctors, iphones, the opposition and pretty much anything apart from the bloke who took all the catastrophic decisions 🙄 — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 6, 2020

6.

Q: How many Conservatives does it take to change a light bulb? A: Conservatives don't change light bulbs. They hide the ladders, sell the bulbs, and then blame Labour for the dark. They then send their thoughts and prayers to anyone who trips in the dark. https://t.co/L03kaNJbMq — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) July 6, 2020

7.

20,000 dead?

"Nothing to do with me, mate"

Has Johnson ever taken responsibility for any mistake he's ever made? https://t.co/ngJvH2qJEo — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) July 6, 2020

8.

Boris Johnson: “It’s too early to draw any conclusions about the COVID pandemic, but it was the care homes fault” — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) July 6, 2020

Peter Smith thought the tactic seemed rather familiar.

Johnson blaming care home owners is pure Trumpism. Johnson is Trump with a wider vocabulary and a sketchy knowledge of Greek mythology but the same shamelessness. — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) July 6, 2020

Blond hair, huge ties, serial womaniser, America first – and then there’s Trump.

