Boris Johnson shifted the blame for excess care home deaths to care bosses – 8 swift clapbacks

During yet another hi-vis photo-opportunity, this time in Yorkshire, Boris Johnson appeared to lay the blame for the high coronavirus death rate in social care at the feet of care providers themselves, saying

“We discovered too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have.”

The comment wasn’t well received.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Peter Smith thought the tactic seemed rather familiar.

Blond hair, huge ties, serial womaniser, America first – and then there’s Trump.

READ MORE

The Leave Alliance is blaming the Brexit mess on Remainers – 9 brutal takedowns

Image @cristian_newman, on Unsplash Screengrab