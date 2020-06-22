This Trump-loving conspiracy theorist is like a tinfoil hatter’s greatest hits

This Donald Trump fan was on his way to the so-called president’s not entirely well attended rally in Tulsa when he was asked if there was anything about Trump he didn’t support.

And the list of conspiracy theories that came flowing out really is something else.

"I don't support him [Trump]… not exposing [Bill] Gates financing it with Soros. The money going to Wuhan Lab. Fauci, as the leader of the NIH, sending the money to the Wuhan Lab as a biological weapons scientist who has the patent to HIV & that HIV was in the COVID-19." #Tulsa pic.twitter.com/ctEmfMUQ1c — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) June 20, 2020

And here are our favourite things people were saying about him on Twitter.

“You have one minute to mention as many conspiracy theories as you can and your time starts….now!” https://t.co/SriDMHBM5v — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 22, 2020

”The HIV is in the Covid-19" Can someone autotune this into "put the lime in the coconut"? 😁 — Speculawyer 🇳🇴-American (@speculawyer) June 20, 2020

Extraordinary to hear all this from a real person and not just a username with eight numerals at the end. https://t.co/m2KiqJH5Ue — Mark Humphries (@markhumphries) June 21, 2020

We had a nice run, America. — James_from_Elsewhere (@JamesElsewhere) June 20, 2020

“Close. You got most of them but but you missed MK Uktra, Chemtrails and the Flat Earth, so you’ve narrowly missed out on tonight’s star prize, a part in next year’s Fake Moon Landings” pic.twitter.com/BE5Su03CYG — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) June 22, 2020

As if he hadn’t clinched it already (he had) then it’s the 666 bit at the end that totally seals the deal.

To conclude …

thanks a lot internet https://t.co/wcOBal1pN4 — Josh Bornstein (@JoshBBornstein) June 20, 2020

And this.

READ MORE

7 funniest things people said about this video of sad Donald Trump

Source @andrewkimmel