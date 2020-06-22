7 funniest things people said about this video of sad Donald Trump

You’ve probably seen by now that Donald Trump’s much-anticipated (by him) rally at the weekend didn’t go quite as well as he anticipated.

In the sense that not many people turned up, and it looks like it was preying on the so-called president’s mind after he disembarked Air Chopper One or whatever it’s called.

Here are our favourite 7 funny things people said about it, or did with it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Or if you prefer …

Or if you insist …

To conclude, this.

READ MORE

Donald Trump used precious rally time to prove he can drink one-handed – 14 thorough dunkings

Source @thehill