7 funniest things people said about this video of sad Donald Trump

You’ve probably seen by now that Donald Trump’s much-anticipated (by him) rally at the weekend didn’t go quite as well as he anticipated.

In the sense that not many people turned up, and it looks like it was preying on the so-called president’s mind after he disembarked Air Chopper One or whatever it’s called.

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump arrives at the White House from Joint Base Andrews. He is holding a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat. pic.twitter.com/e94ILNFP44 — The Hill (@thehill) June 21, 2020

Here are our favourite 7 funny things people said about it, or did with it.

1.

He’s lucky there wasn’t a ramp — ™ (@genericlogin) June 21, 2020

2.

this is like if Sad Trombone became a real boy — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 21, 2020

3.

a bad show can easily beat you down fast. the trick is not to let that bad energy take over. do something for yourself between shows. maybe it’s a movie with the crew or some room service in bed. self care is the key. remember: every day is a fresh start! https://t.co/FKMbUVurjT — el-p (@therealelp) June 21, 2020

4.

That untied tie https://t.co/I9oloDJEmL — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 21, 2020

5.

6.

Can someone please overdub with the sad end title music from 'The Incredible Hulk'. It never fails. https://t.co/uhvqdSfZHm — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 21, 2020

7.

Or if you prefer …

Some music accompaniment for Trump’s Walk of Shame as he arrived back at the White House from his #EmptySeats #Tulsa rally. https://t.co/WfWSmKiTDy pic.twitter.com/clN5T7LFZh — P A T • L E E (@pat_lee) June 21, 2020

Or if you insist …

To conclude, this.

Trump's walk of shame after his embarrassing rally is the best thing on the internet today. Please don't retweet. He would hate that. #EveryonesLaughingAtYouDonald

pic.twitter.com/v5z5JZfDu1 — [email protected] 🇺🇸 (@JeffFromNH) June 21, 2020

READ MORE

Donald Trump used precious rally time to prove he can drink one-handed – 14 thorough dunkings

Source @thehill