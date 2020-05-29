Whoever wrote today’s Times front page headline, take next week off

It’s been a bit of a week for winning front page headlines. First there was this in the Metro.

Then the Daily Star went and did this.

And now the Times has got in on the act with this front page headline today after Boris Johnson announced an easing of the lockdown rules yesterday.

Manages to be both the subtlest of swipes and totally brutal at the same time.

Times headline writer throwing some shade pic.twitter.com/cmxZXYg0Lv — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 29, 2020

What about the rest of us? pic.twitter.com/5A0QAEdFsq — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) May 29, 2020

Source @PickardJE Image @BBCHelena